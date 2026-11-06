⚠️ All Mobile Public Library branches closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day

⚠️ All Mobile libraries closed for Veterans Day 2026

All Mobile Public Library locations will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 for Veterans Day.

This includes branches in Mobile, Saraland, Grand Bay, Semmes, Theodore, Trinity Gardens, Toulminville, and the Bookmobile & Outreach service.

If you need books, movies, or computer time that week, try to:

Visit your branch before or after November 11 during its normal hours

during its normal hours Use the library’s online catalog and digital services while buildings are closed

Regular hours for each branch (like Ben May Main Library at 701 Government Street, Mobile, AL 36602 and Saraland Public Library at 111 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571) resume outside of the holiday closure.