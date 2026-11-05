💻 Mobile, Alabama IT Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Roles Now Hiring

Mobile’s tech scene is growing, with solid roles for both hands-on IT pros and more strategic, consulting-focused folks. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Crunch Fitness

Crunch Fitness Location: Mobile, AL (base office), Gulf Coast travel

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive annual salary (DOE)

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, travel reimbursement, laptop, phone stipend, free all-access gym membership

Hands-on role keeping gyms running smoothly from Jacksonville, FL to Lake Charles, LA. You’ll support Windows desktops, POS, networks, Google Workspace, A/V, and CCTV, with moderate regional travel and some after-hours support.

Employer: Uniti Group Inc.

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay depends on location, skills, and experience

Base pay depends on location, skills, and experience Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), HSA/FSA, life insurance, education assistance

Design and support Uniti’s IP core network for enterprise and wholesale customers. Great fit if you know BGP, OSPF, IS-IS, MPLS, IPv4/IPv6, and have experience with Cisco/Juniper/Nokia/Arista in a service provider or large enterprise setting.

Employer: Floorganise, software for shipyard operations

Location: Mobile, AL (preferred region, travel across USA)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation package (not specified)

Client-facing IT consulting / business analysis role helping shipyards modernize with Floorganise’s MES platform. Ideal if you’ve done ERP/MES or software implementation, enjoy mapping processes, writing requirements, and working with tools like Power BI, Power Automate, SharePoint.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good IT roles in Mobile don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.