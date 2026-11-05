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🚌 Mobile, AL Driving Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Openings
Mobile’s transport scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you own your vehicle or want steady CDL work. Here are several solid picks you can scan and apply to fast.
Cargo Van Owner-Operator (Contract)
- Employer: Nexus Courier Solutions
- Location: Mobile & Baldwin County, AL
- Type: Contract / 1099
- Pay: About $1,000–$1,100 per week
Use your own cargo van for local courier work: routes, business deliveries, and packages. Great if you want flexible contractor work and already have a van, insurance, and some delivery experience.
Seasonal Support Driver (Use Your Own Vehicle)
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Seasonal / Temporary
- Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76 per mile, paid weekly
Deliver UPS packages in your own car or truck around town. Active, outdoor work with no experience needed and a strong hourly rate—good short-term money and a way to get your foot in the door with UPS.
Equipment Operator Journeyman
- Employer: Kiewit
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Operate heavy equipment on construction and industrial sites—loading, grading, trenching, and more. Best for experienced operators who can handle outdoor work, irregular hours, and strict safety rules.
CDL Production Shuttle Driver – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Mobile, AL 36619
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: Not listed
Move clean and soiled products between the plant and branch locations in a company truck. Good fit if you have a CDL, like routine routes, and want benefits like medical, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and career growth.
Class A CDL Truck Driver – Home Every Night
- Employer: Tidewater Transportation
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: About $1,200–$2,000 per week (listed range $1,000–$2,000)
Local Class A role with home every night and strong weekly earnings. Great if you have a TWIC, clean record, and want steady work plus a fuel card while staying close to home.
CDL A Team Truck Drivers
- Employer: AAA Cooper Transportation
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Full-time, team driving
- Pay: $.90 CPM, about $130,000+ annually per team
Team runs with drop & hook only and no-touch freight, around 6,000 miles/week and home on weekends. Comes with full benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and bonuses—ideal for experienced Class A drivers with Hazmat, Tanker, and Doubles/Triples.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and routes can change, and you might find a great fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.