🚌 Mobile, AL Driving Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Openings

Mobile’s transport scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you own your vehicle or want steady CDL work. Here are several solid picks you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Nexus Courier Solutions

Nexus Courier Solutions Location: Mobile & Baldwin County, AL

Type: Contract / 1099

Pay: About $1,000–$1,100 per week

Use your own cargo van for local courier work: routes, business deliveries, and packages. Great if you want flexible contractor work and already have a van, insurance, and some delivery experience.

Employer: UPS

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Seasonal / Temporary

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76 per mile, paid weekly

Deliver UPS packages in your own car or truck around town. Active, outdoor work with no experience needed and a strong hourly rate—good short-term money and a way to get your foot in the door with UPS.

Employer: Kiewit

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Operate heavy equipment on construction and industrial sites—loading, grading, trenching, and more. Best for experienced operators who can handle outdoor work, irregular hours, and strict safety rules.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Mobile, AL 36619

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: Not listed

Move clean and soiled products between the plant and branch locations in a company truck. Good fit if you have a CDL, like routine routes, and want benefits like medical, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and career growth.

Employer: Tidewater Transportation

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $1,200–$2,000 per week (listed range $1,000–$2,000)

Local Class A role with home every night and strong weekly earnings. Great if you have a TWIC, clean record, and want steady work plus a fuel card while staying close to home.

Employer: AAA Cooper Transportation

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time, team driving

Pay: $.90 CPM, about $130,000+ annually per team

Team runs with drop & hook only and no-touch freight, around 6,000 miles/week and home on weekends. Comes with full benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and bonuses—ideal for experienced Class A drivers with Hazmat, Tanker, and Doubles/Triples.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and routes can change, and you might find a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.