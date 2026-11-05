🚔 Mobile, AL Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Roles From $17+/Hr

Mobile’s safety and security scene is busy right now, from industrial sites to hospitals and tech campuses. Here are several solid openings if you like keeping people and places safe.

Employer: Comrise

Comrise Location: Mobile, AL 36615 (major industrial construction site)

(major industrial construction site) Type: Contract (12 months)

Pay: $50–$55/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM CST

Lead safety on a large industrial construction project—oversee OSHA compliance, inspections, hazard analysis, and training. Great fit if you have 5+ years construction safety experience and OSHA 30 and want steady daytime hours at strong pay.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full Time

Pay: $17.46/hour

Schedule: Day shift, 2:00 PM–10:00 PM, Mon, Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun

Guard a tech/media/telecom site, manage entry points, check badges, and patrol lobbies and parking areas. Good for someone with a high school diploma who wants steady hours, paid training, and access to benefits and extra shifts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full Time

Pay: $17.46/hour

Schedule: Nights, 10:00 PM–6:00 AM, Mon, Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun

Similar access control role at a technology-focused site, but on the overnight shift. You’ll monitor access, patrol the property, and respond to alarms—ideal if you prefer nights and want career growth in private security.

Employer: AltaPointe Health Systems

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full Time (AM shift)

Work inside a healthcare setting supporting adult residential and inpatient mental health programs. You’ll respond to crises, help with de‑escalation, monitor cameras and grounds, and keep patients, staff, and visitors safe. High school diploma/GED and ability to pass a physical agility test required.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Location: Mobile, AL area (McHenry, MS facility)

Type: Full Time

Senior-level role owning explosives safety at a rocket motor manufacturing site. You’ll lead site plans, quantity‑distance analyses, and safety standards, and support facility growth. Requires a technical bachelor’s degree, 6+ years explosives safety experience, and ability to obtain a Top Secret clearance.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.