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🚔 Mobile, AL Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Roles From $17+/Hr
Mobile’s safety and security scene is busy right now, from industrial sites to hospitals and tech campuses. Here are several solid openings if you like keeping people and places safe.
Site Safety and Health Officer (SSHO)
- Employer: Comrise
- Location: Mobile, AL 36615 (major industrial construction site)
- Type: Contract (12 months)
- Pay: $50–$55/hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM CST
Lead safety on a large industrial construction project—oversee OSHA compliance, inspections, hazard analysis, and training. Great fit if you have 5+ years construction safety experience and OSHA 30 and want steady daytime hours at strong pay.
Security Officer – Full Time Access Control
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Full Time
- Pay: $17.46/hour
- Schedule: Day shift, 2:00 PM–10:00 PM, Mon, Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun
Guard a tech/media/telecom site, manage entry points, check badges, and patrol lobbies and parking areas. Good for someone with a high school diploma who wants steady hours, paid training, and access to benefits and extra shifts.
Security Officer – Full Time Entry Authorization
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Full Time
- Pay: $17.46/hour
- Schedule: Nights, 10:00 PM–6:00 AM, Mon, Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun
Similar access control role at a technology-focused site, but on the overnight shift. You’ll monitor access, patrol the property, and respond to alarms—ideal if you prefer nights and want career growth in private security.
Security Technician, AM
- Employer: AltaPointe Health Systems
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Full Time (AM shift)
Work inside a healthcare setting supporting adult residential and inpatient mental health programs. You’ll respond to crises, help with de‑escalation, monitor cameras and grounds, and keep patients, staff, and visitors safe. High school diploma/GED and ability to pass a physical agility test required.
Explosive Safety Lead – Rocket Motor Systems
- Employer: Anduril Industries
- Location: Mobile, AL area (McHenry, MS facility)
- Type: Full Time
Senior-level role owning explosives safety at a rocket motor manufacturing site. You’ll lead site plans, quantity‑distance analyses, and safety standards, and support facility growth. Requires a technical bachelor’s degree, 6+ years explosives safety experience, and ability to obtain a Top Secret clearance.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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