🏭 Mobile, AL Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Mobile’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from aircraft assembly to beverage production. Here are several solid hands-on roles hiring around the area.

Employer: Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Location: Moody, AL (listed under Mobile area)

(listed under Mobile area) Pay: $32–$35/hr + $3/hr shift differential + retention bonus

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 8:00 PM–6:00 AM)

This manual machinist role works on large vacuum pump components using vertical and horizontal lathes. Great fit if you have 3+ years’ machining experience, can read blueprints, and want strong benefits plus bonus and relocation support.

Employer: W&O

Location: Mobile, AL

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Senior-level automated valve assembly role handling complex pneumatic and electric actuator builds, testing, and troubleshooting. Best for techs with 6+ years’ industry experience who want to lead projects and work with advanced shop equipment.

Employer: Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc.

Location: Mobile, AL

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:30 AM–3:00 PM, some weekends/holidays

Type: Contract

Support a fast-paced bottling line by keeping production equipment running, doing preventive maintenance, and helping with changeovers. Comes with strong benefits, weekly pay, and you’re home every night.

Employer: Airbus Americas, Inc.

Location: Mobile, AL (Brookley Aeroplex)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, on-site

Join the team building A220 and A320 aircraft, installing mechanical systems like hydraulics, fuel, and air conditioning. Good match if you have 2+ years in aviation production or similar, are comfortable working at heights, and want strong benefits and growth options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.