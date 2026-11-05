🧑‍💼 Multiple HR Openings in Mobile, AL with Strong Benefits

Mobile’s HR scene is busy right now, especially in hospitality and engineering. If you’re good with people, details, and compliance, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hargrove Engineers & Constructors

Hargrove Engineers & Constructors Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage medical, dental, vision, life, disability, leave programs, and 401(k) while serving as a go-to resource for teammates. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years of benefits experience and want to be a subject matter expert at a 100% teammate-owned company with a comprehensive benefits package.

Employer: Riverview Plaza Hotel (PCH Hotels & Resorts / Marriott family)

(PCH Hotels & Resorts / Marriott family) Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely full-time (not clearly stated) Salary: Not listed

Recruit for a luxury Marriott property, handling everything from job ads and job fairs to interviews and candidate outreach. Comes with a robust benefits package (health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, hotel & F&B discounts, tuition reimbursement) and lots of contact with managers and applicants.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—HR roles in Mobile tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.