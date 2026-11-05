👔 Multiple Management & Leadership Roles Now Hiring in Mobile, AL

Mobile’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in banking, operations, and service businesses. If you’ve got people skills and like running the show, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a brand-new Chase branch, grow deposits and investments, and coach a high-performing team. Great fit if you have 2+ years in retail banking or management, can handle a fast pace, and like community outreach.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another new Chase location where you’ll run all branch operations, drive growth, and build local business relationships. Requires 2+ years of management or Chase leadership experience and comfort with evenings/weekends.

Employer: Navigator Credit Union

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role leading the Contact Center, Digital Services, and floating branch team. You’ll own member experience across phone, digital, cards, and ITMs, and work closely with tech, risk, and marketing. Ideal if you’ve led teams in financial services or contact centers and love data-driven process improvement.

Employer: RS Moving & Warehousing

Location: Mobile, AL (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Top operations role over moving, warehousing, and freight services, with some travel to Fort Walton Beach, FL. You’ll manage budgets, KPIs, logistics, and teams—best for someone with operations leadership in logistics/transportation and strong strategic planning skills.

Employer: SERVPRO of North Mobile County (IICRC)

(IICRC) Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$60,000 per year

Manage restoration projects from estimate to completion, leading crews and coordinating with customers, vendors, and insurers. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and clear career progression; needs 3+ years industry experience and some leadership background.

Employer: Hancock Whitney Bank

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run one or more financial centers, lead hiring and coaching, and drive sales and client growth (consumer and small business). Good match if you have 2+ years in banking/financial services and enjoy P&L, performance metrics, and community outreach.

Employer: Caliber Collision

Location: Mobile – Springhill Ave, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (industry-comparable pay, weekly)

Oversee a busy collision center—team development, production, financials, and quality of repairs. Comes with benefits from day one, paid vacation/holidays, and paid I-CAR/ASE training; needs 3+ years collision management and CCC1 experience.

Employer: Take 5 Oil Change

Location: 3949 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Experienced managers can earn about $55,000+/year with bonuses

Run a high-volume quick-lube shop—hire and train crew, manage inventory and budgets, and jump in on light car maintenance. Paid training, free oil changes, PTO, health benefits, and 401(k) match; no industry experience required if you bring strong people and leadership skills.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Rotational program through sales, operations, service, and office management to prep you for leadership roles. Great for recent or soon-to-be grads with a Bachelor’s degree, valid driver’s license, and willingness to relocate regionally.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.