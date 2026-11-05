undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mobile
👔 Multiple Management & Leadership Roles Now Hiring in Mobile, AL
4 days ago
Mobile’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in banking, operations, and service businesses. If you’ve got people skills and like running the show, these roles are worth a look.
Branch Manager – Airport & Office Park Dr. (New Build)
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a brand-new Chase branch, grow deposits and investments, and coach a high-performing team. Great fit if you have 2+ years in retail banking or management, can handle a fast pace, and like community outreach.
Branch Manager – Carriage Town (New Build)
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Another new Chase location where you’ll run all branch operations, drive growth, and build local business relationships. Requires 2+ years of management or Chase leadership experience and comfort with evenings/weekends.
Director of Member Experience and Digital Services
- Employer: Navigator Credit Union
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior role leading the Contact Center, Digital Services, and floating branch team. You’ll own member experience across phone, digital, cards, and ITMs, and work closely with tech, risk, and marketing. Ideal if you’ve led teams in financial services or contact centers and love data-driven process improvement.
Chief Operating Officer (COO)
- Employer: RS Moving & Warehousing
- Location: Mobile, AL (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Top operations role over moving, warehousing, and freight services, with some travel to Fort Walton Beach, FL. You’ll manage budgets, KPIs, logistics, and teams—best for someone with operations leadership in logistics/transportation and strong strategic planning skills.
Restoration Project Manager
- Employer: SERVPRO of North Mobile County (IICRC)
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,000–$60,000 per year
Manage restoration projects from estimate to completion, leading crews and coordinating with customers, vendors, and insurers. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and clear career progression; needs 3+ years industry experience and some leadership background.
Financial Center Leader
- Employer: Hancock Whitney Bank
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run one or more financial centers, lead hiring and coaching, and drive sales and client growth (consumer and small business). Good match if you have 2+ years in banking/financial services and enjoy P&L, performance metrics, and community outreach.
Collision General Manager
- Employer: Caliber Collision
- Location: Mobile – Springhill Ave, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (industry-comparable pay, weekly)
Oversee a busy collision center—team development, production, financials, and quality of repairs. Comes with benefits from day one, paid vacation/holidays, and paid I-CAR/ASE training; needs 3+ years collision management and CCC1 experience.
Oil Change Shop Manager – Shop #39
- Employer: Take 5 Oil Change
- Location: 3949 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Experienced managers can earn about $55,000+/year with bonuses
Run a high-volume quick-lube shop—hire and train crew, manage inventory and budgets, and jump in on light car maintenance. Paid training, free oil changes, PTO, health benefits, and 401(k) match; no industry experience required if you bring strong people and leadership skills.
Management Trainee
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Rotational program through sales, operations, service, and office management to prep you for leadership roles. Great for recent or soon-to-be grads with a Bachelor’s degree, valid driver’s license, and willingness to relocate regionally.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.