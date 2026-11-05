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🚧 Mobile, AL Construction Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings
Mobile’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like working with your hands and being out on job sites, these roles are worth a look.
Heavy Maintenance Crew Member (Mobile Area)
- Employer: SPATCO Energy Solutions
- Location: Mobile, AL (travel to job sites, some overnights)
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Salary: Not listed
Work with heavy equipment, concrete, framing, and installation to build and maintain fueling and charging stations. This role is very physical (lifting 75–100 lbs, all-weather outdoor work) and comes with paid holidays, vacation, sick time, 401(k) match, and health/dental/vision insurance.
Estimator – Mitigation & Construction
- Employer: SERVPRO of Mobile County
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Office-based side of construction: create mitigation and construction estimates, manage job files, and track documentation. Good fit if you have 2+ years in mitigation or construction estimating, strong computer skills, and want health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and PTO.
Estimator – SERVPRO Franchise (IICRC Listing)
- Employer: SERVPRO Franchise (IICRC posting)
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20.00–$30.00 per hour
Very similar to the role above: mitigation/construction estimating, job file management, and client requirements tracking. Requires 2+ years of SERVPRO or mitigation experience, 2+ years construction estimating, and Xactimate. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match.
Pipe Foreman – Underground Utilities
- Employer: Dass Holdings
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $32.00–$36.00 per hour, about 50 hours/week
Lead crews installing water, sewer, and storm drain systems on commercial, industrial, and civil projects. You’ll supervise pipelayers and operators, read civil drawings, oversee trenching and pipe work, and keep the site OSHA-safe. Includes 401(k) and paid time off.
Overhead Door / Garage Door Technician
- Employer: Southern Response Services
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Full-time & Contract, in-person
- Salary: $20.00–$30.00 per hour
Hands-on role installing and repairing garage doors and openers in homes and businesses. Uses your mechanical skills, carpentry, drywall, fabrication, and door hanging experience; must lift up to 50 lbs and have a valid driver’s license.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person with a solid work ethic.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.