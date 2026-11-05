🚧 Mobile, AL Construction Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings

Mobile’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like working with your hands and being out on job sites, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: SPATCO Energy Solutions

SPATCO Energy Solutions Location: Mobile, AL (travel to job sites, some overnights)

(travel to job sites, some overnights) Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Work with heavy equipment, concrete, framing, and installation to build and maintain fueling and charging stations. This role is very physical (lifting 75–100 lbs, all-weather outdoor work) and comes with paid holidays, vacation, sick time, 401(k) match, and health/dental/vision insurance.

Employer: SERVPRO of Mobile County

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based side of construction: create mitigation and construction estimates, manage job files, and track documentation. Good fit if you have 2+ years in mitigation or construction estimating, strong computer skills, and want health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and PTO.

Employer: SERVPRO Franchise (IICRC posting)

SERVPRO Franchise (IICRC posting) Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00–$30.00 per hour

Very similar to the role above: mitigation/construction estimating, job file management, and client requirements tracking. Requires 2+ years of SERVPRO or mitigation experience, 2+ years construction estimating, and Xactimate. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match.

Employer: Dass Holdings

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $32.00–$36.00 per hour, about 50 hours/week

Lead crews installing water, sewer, and storm drain systems on commercial, industrial, and civil projects. You’ll supervise pipelayers and operators, read civil drawings, oversee trenching and pipe work, and keep the site OSHA-safe. Includes 401(k) and paid time off.

Employer: Southern Response Services

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time & Contract, in-person

Salary: $20.00–$30.00 per hour

Hands-on role installing and repairing garage doors and openers in homes and businesses. Uses your mechanical skills, carpentry, drywall, fabrication, and door hanging experience; must lift up to 50 lbs and have a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person with a solid work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.