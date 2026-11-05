🔧 Mobile, AL Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles

Mobile’s staying busy, and so is the work behind the scenes that keeps buildings, campuses, and homes running smoothly. If you like fixing things, staying active, and seeing the results of your work right away, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Mobile, AL (Spring Hill College)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle building and grounds repairs in an assigned area—everything from doors and windows to minor equipment fixes—plus routine inspections and checklists. Good fit if you’ve got some maintenance experience, can work flexible hours, and don’t mind a job with plenty of walking, lifting, and hands-on work.

Employer: Topgolf

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (benefits for those who qualify)

Help keep the venue running by doing routine equipment checks, basic repairs, safety inspections, and room setups. Comes with fun perks like free play and half-price food, plus access to health, vision, dental, and 401(k) for eligible team members.

Employer: SERVPRO of North Mobile County (IICRC listing)

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay mentioned)

Lead crews on restoration jobs, coordinate schedules, manage customer satisfaction, and keep detailed job files. Great for someone with 1+ year in cleaning/restoration/construction, who can lift heavy items, climb ladders, and wants a path into leadership with benefits and career growth.

Employer: SERVPRO of Mobile County

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$18.00 per hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, life insurance, paid time off

Respond to emergency calls, set up and monitor drying/restoration equipment, and help clean and restore damaged homes and businesses. Good entry point if you’re physically strong, can follow directions, and want to learn the restoration trade with solid benefits.

Employer: Service Experts

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle residential and light commercial HVAC service and maintenance, from diagnostics to repairs and routine cleanings. Best for techs with 2+ years’ HVAC experience, EPA certification, and the ability to work in attics, crawl spaces, and all kinds of weather.

Employer: Estes Heating & Air

Location: Mobile, AL (serving Gulf Coast region)

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed (competitive pay mentioned)

Install residential and light commercial HVAC systems for a growing local company based out of Mobile. Good for installers who want steady work, ongoing training, and advancement in a family-style shop.

Employer: Estes Heating & Air

Location: Mobile, AL (serving Gulf Coast region)

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed (competitive pay mentioned)

Diagnose, repair, and maintain HVAC systems while taking care of customers across the Gulf Coast. A nice fit if you already have service experience and want competitive pay, training, and room to grow.

Employer: Hampton by Hilton

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $11.00–$12.00 per hour

Clean guest rooms and common areas, handle laundry, restock supplies, and respond to guest requests. Ideal if you like keeping spaces spotless, enjoy a fast pace, and want steady hotel work.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Mobile employers are hiring now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.