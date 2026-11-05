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🔧 Mobile, AL Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles
4 days ago
Mobile’s staying busy, and so is the work behind the scenes that keeps buildings, campuses, and homes running smoothly. If you like fixing things, staying active, and seeing the results of your work right away, these local roles are worth a look.
Maintenance Worker – Spring Hill College Facilities
- Employer: Aramark
- Location: Mobile, AL (Spring Hill College)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll handle building and grounds repairs in an assigned area—everything from doors and windows to minor equipment fixes—plus routine inspections and checklists. Good fit if you’ve got some maintenance experience, can work flexible hours, and don’t mind a job with plenty of walking, lifting, and hands-on work.
Maintenance (Facilities) – Topgolf
- Employer: Topgolf
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed (benefits for those who qualify)
Help keep the venue running by doing routine equipment checks, basic repairs, safety inspections, and room setups. Comes with fun perks like free play and half-price food, plus access to health, vision, dental, and 401(k) for eligible team members.
Restoration Supervisor
- Employer: SERVPRO of North Mobile County (IICRC listing)
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay mentioned)
Lead crews on restoration jobs, coordinate schedules, manage customer satisfaction, and keep detailed job files. Great for someone with 1+ year in cleaning/restoration/construction, who can lift heavy items, climb ladders, and wants a path into leadership with benefits and career growth.
Restoration Technician / Mitigation Crew Tech
- Employer: SERVPRO of Mobile County
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00–$18.00 per hour
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, life insurance, paid time off
Respond to emergency calls, set up and monitor drying/restoration equipment, and help clean and restore damaged homes and businesses. Good entry point if you’re physically strong, can follow directions, and want to learn the restoration trade with solid benefits.
Service Technician II (HVAC)
- Employer: Service Experts
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle residential and light commercial HVAC service and maintenance, from diagnostics to repairs and routine cleanings. Best for techs with 2+ years’ HVAC experience, EPA certification, and the ability to work in attics, crawl spaces, and all kinds of weather.
HVAC Installers
- Employer: Estes Heating & Air
- Location: Mobile, AL (serving Gulf Coast region)
- Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay mentioned)
Install residential and light commercial HVAC systems for a growing local company based out of Mobile. Good for installers who want steady work, ongoing training, and advancement in a family-style shop.
HVAC Service Technicians
- Employer: Estes Heating & Air
- Location: Mobile, AL (serving Gulf Coast region)
- Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay mentioned)
Diagnose, repair, and maintain HVAC systems while taking care of customers across the Gulf Coast. A nice fit if you already have service experience and want competitive pay, training, and room to grow.
Housekeeping Attendant
- Employer: Hampton by Hilton
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $11.00–$12.00 per hour
Clean guest rooms and common areas, handle laundry, restock supplies, and respond to guest requests. Ideal if you like keeping spaces spotless, enjoy a fast pace, and want steady hotel work.
If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Mobile employers are hiring now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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