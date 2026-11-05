undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mobile
📋 Several Admin & Clerical Jobs Hiring Now in Mobile, AL
4 days ago
Mobile’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and higher ed. If you’re organized, friendly, and like helping people, these roles are worth a look.
Clinic Operations Assistant Manager
- Employer: Autism Behavior and Cognitive Development
- Location: Mobile, AL (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour
- Benefits: Flexible schedule, health insurance, paid time off, professional development assistance
This role supports the daily operations of a busy autism therapy clinic—ordering supplies, helping with scheduling, answering calls, and keeping the space organized and welcoming. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like helping families, and want experience in a healthcare/child-focused setting.
One-Stop Generalist I
- Employer: University of South Alabama
- Location: Main Campus, Mobile, AL
- Type: Full-time, Regular
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Minimum Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent, 2 years of related experience
This is a front-line student support role helping students with financial aid, student accounts, and other services by phone, chat, and in person. Great if you enjoy customer service, want steady weekday hours, and like working in a college environment.
Scholarship Officer I
- Employer: University of South Alabama – Office of Scholarship Services
- Location: Main Campus, Mobile, AL
- Type: Full-time, Regular
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Minimum Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in a related field and 1 year of professional experience in financial services or related
You’ll manage outside scholarships, coordinate with donors, support students with scholarship questions, and supervise student assistants. Nice match if you’re organized, comfortable with data and systems, and want to help students fund their education.
Front Desk Supervisor
- Employer: Urology Associates of Mobile, PA
- Location: Mobile, AL (in person)
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, referral program, travel reimbursement
This job combines supervising front desk staff with hands-on check-in, scheduling, and payment duties in a medical office. Ideal if you have medical front desk experience, some supervisory background, and want to step into a leadership role.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.