📋 Several Admin & Clerical Jobs Hiring Now in Mobile, AL

Mobile’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and higher ed. If you’re organized, friendly, and like helping people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Autism Behavior and Cognitive Development

Autism Behavior and Cognitive Development Location: Mobile, AL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, health insurance, paid time off, professional development assistance

This role supports the daily operations of a busy autism therapy clinic—ordering supplies, helping with scheduling, answering calls, and keeping the space organized and welcoming. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like helping families, and want experience in a healthcare/child-focused setting.

Employer: University of South Alabama

University of South Alabama Location: Main Campus, Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time, Regular

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Minimum Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent, 2 years of related experience

This is a front-line student support role helping students with financial aid, student accounts, and other services by phone, chat, and in person. Great if you enjoy customer service, want steady weekday hours, and like working in a college environment.

Employer: University of South Alabama – Office of Scholarship Services

University of South Alabama – Office of Scholarship Services Location: Main Campus, Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time, Regular

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Minimum Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in a related field and 1 year of professional experience in financial services or related

You’ll manage outside scholarships, coordinate with donors, support students with scholarship questions, and supervise student assistants. Nice match if you’re organized, comfortable with data and systems, and want to help students fund their education.

Employer: Urology Associates of Mobile, PA

Urology Associates of Mobile, PA Location: Mobile, AL (in person)

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, referral program, travel reimbursement

This job combines supervising front desk staff with hands-on check-in, scheduling, and payment duties in a medical office. Ideal if you have medical front desk experience, some supervisory background, and want to step into a leadership role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.