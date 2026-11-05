💰 Mobile, AL Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles From $70K to $180K

Mobile’s finance job scene is busy right now, with options from schools to banks to healthcare and tech. If you’ve got accounting or tax skills, there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: PNC

Location: Mobile, AL (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with homebuyers as a Mortgage Loan Officer, managing a portfolio, doing sales calls, and tailoring loan solutions. Good fit if you know banking products, enjoy client relationships, and want strong corporate benefits and paid time off.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Leadership Solutions | B.E. Smith

Location: Mobile, AL (onsite with travel support)

Type: Temporary / Interim, Full-time hours

Salary: $170,000 – $180,000 per year

Lead the accounting function for a medical center, owning monthly and year‑end close, improving processes, and coaching a newer team. Ideal if you have 5+ years hospital/healthcare Controller experience, want high pay, and like interim roles with travel, housing, and benefits covered.

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax)

Location: Mobile, AL (onsite TurboTax office)

Type: Part-time, year‑round

Salary: Not listed for Alabama (ranges provided only for other states)

Prepare individual tax returns, give in‑person and virtual tax advice, and act as a local community tax pro. Great for EA/CPA/attorneys or seasoned preparers who want steady work, 401(k) with match, ESPP, and sick time, plus chances to build a local client base.

Employer: Mobile County Public School System

Location: Mobile, AL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $70,086 per year

Oversee daily and monthly accounting, reconciliations, financial statements, and budgeting for the school system. Good match if you have a Bachelor’s + 8 years’ accounting experience (government/education preferred) and want solid benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement, parental leave) in a stable public role.

Employer: SoTalent (for a global industrial automation leader)

Location: Mobile, AL (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Partner with leadership to drive long‑term financial strategy in the energy/industrial space—budgeting, forecasting, performance tracking, and cost‑reduction projects. Best for someone with 5+ years senior finance experience, strong modeling skills, and interest in a global, industrial environment with robust benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.