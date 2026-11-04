🎓 Mobile, AL Education Jobs: Several Teaching & Training Roles

Mobile’s education scene is busy right now, from shipyard training labs to college classrooms and special education. If you like teaching hands-on skills or working with students who need extra support, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Austal USA

Austal USA Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Salary: Not listed

Teach and test structural fitting skills for shipbuilding, from entry-level training to promotional and certification testing. This role is very hands-on in the yard and classroom, perfect if you have strong fitting/pipe experience and want to move into instruction.

Employer: Austal USA

Austal USA Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time, Weekend Shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead welding training and testing for external applicants and current employees on weekends, following naval codes and safety standards. Good fit if you’re an experienced welder with certifications who wants a teaching role that keeps you close to the tools.

Employer: Austal USA

Austal USA Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time, Day Shift; ~25–35% travel

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift version of the welding instructor role, with added travel to support training at different sites. Ideal if you like coaching others, don’t mind being on your feet in a loud industrial setting, and want to help set skill standards across the company.

Employer: University of South Alabama

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time, 9-month, non-tenure track

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Start Date: August 15, 2027

Application Review Begins: October 23, 2026 (continues until filled)

Teach mostly freshman composition with a 4/4 teaching load, plus service and ongoing research. You’ll need a Ph.D. in English or related field (18+ grad hours in English) and a strong record in teaching composition and literature.

Employer: AltaPointe Health Systems

Location: BayPointe program, Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach and support students in a behavioral health setting, including IEPs, testing, and close work with treatment teams and local schools. Requires a Bachelor’s in Special Education and Alabama Special Education certification (K–6 or 6–12); great if you want to blend education with mental health care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.