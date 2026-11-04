🏗️ Mobile, AL Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Mobile’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around industrial projects and federal work. If you’re an experienced engineer or designer, there are some strong options to check out.

Employer: US Army Corps of Engineers

US Army Corps of Engineers Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time, Permanent (Federal)

Salary: Not listed (includes locality pay; PCS may be authorized)

Public notice for multiple anticipated vacancies in Lead Electrical Engineering. Great fit if you want stable federal work on major infrastructure projects, with potential incentives like student loan repayment and relocation/PCS when in the government’s interest. Note: you must apply via USAJOBS/How to Apply instructions, not through this flyer.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Listed for Spartanburg, SC (remote/hybrid details in posting)

Listed for (remote/hybrid details in posting) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,200 – $144,700 (hourly within this range, based on location and experience)

Civil/Structural/Architectural Quality Lead role on world-class data center projects. You’ll drive QA/QC in the field, lead contractor quality audits, and help manage turnover packages—ideal if you have 8+ years industrial construction QA/QC and want to move deeper into the fast-growing data center space.

Employer: Hargrove Engineers + Constructors

Location: Mobile, AL, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior E&I design role where you lead designers, own electrical and instrumentation deliverables, and work with major industrial clients. Best for folks with 15+ years of industrial E&I drafting/design, strong AutoCAD/MicroStation skills, and a desire to mentor others in a teammate-owned firm with a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles tend to pop up often in this area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.