📣 Mobile, AL Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings

Mobile’s sales scene is busy right now, from healthcare outreach to field merchandisers and commission-heavy roles. If you like talking to people and don’t mind being on the road, these are worth a look.

Employer: PMA USA (Performance Matters Associates, Inc.)

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commission-based + new agent bonus up to $2,400 in first 6 weeks

Sell supplemental health and life insurance with a national company that offers a 4-day work week, strong training, and mentorship. You’ll work company-provided leads, meet clients, and help them choose coverage while building long-term commission and passive income.

Employer: ChemTreat

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $100,000 per year + benefits (medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO)

Technical sales support role focused on industrial water treatment accounts. You’ll perform water testing, adjust treatment programs, and support customer relationships while helping grow and maintain a profitable book of business. Ideal if you have a BS (engineering/technical preferred) and 3–5 years in water treatment, chemical, or similar industries.

Employer: Amedisys Home Health

Location: Mobile, AL (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000 – $80,000

Outside healthcare sales role where you build relationships with hospitals, nursing homes, and physician offices to grow hospice referrals. Comes with PPO/HSA medical options, PTO, 401(k) match, wellness rewards, and family support benefits; expect 50%+ travel within the Mobile territory.

Employer: Buffalo Rock Company

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Route-based merchandising and sales support for a long-standing beverage distributor. You’ll drive to customer sites, stock and rotate product, build displays, and grow shelf space while keeping strong relationships with store managers. Role is very active and can involve up to 80% travel and regular lifting.

Employer: Premier Pest Control LLC

Location: Hiring in Mobile, work is in Western West Virginia (relocation required)

Type: Seasonal / Internship (March–August 2027)

Salary: $3,000–$7,000+ per month upfront, average total summer $31,000–$47,000, top reps $100,000+ (commission-based)

Door-to-door summer sales of pest control plans with housing provided. Very performance-driven role with high commissions, bonuses, and daily/weekly incentives—best for students or early-career folks who want intense sales experience and are willing to relocate for the season.

Employer: Mayshee, Inc.

Location: Mobile, AL (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Projected Pay: $290 – $750 per week (base + commissions/bonuses discussed in 2nd interview)

Outside, business-to-consumer role selling fiber internet, live TV streaming, and cell phone service/phones. Leads are provided, and the company emphasizes earning potential and professional development for reps who are self-disciplined and comfortable working both solo and on a team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or nearby openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.