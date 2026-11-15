Moberly has some solid openings right now if you like helping people, from hospital social work to hands-on caregiving in the community.

Employer: National Association of Social Workers Missouri Chapter (at Moberly Regional Medical Center )

National Association of Social Workers Missouri Chapter (at ) Location: Moberly, MO

Type: PRN / Per diem (day shift)

PRN / Per diem (day shift) Salary: Not listed

Provide clinical social work in a hospital setting—psychosocial assessments, counseling, crisis support, and discharge planning. You’ll work with an interdisciplinary team and need an MSW, LMSW license, and BLS.

Employer: Sevita – Mentor Community Services

Location: Moberly, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.65/hour + on-demand pay

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and community—help with daily living, outings, and personal goals. Good fit if you’re 18+, have a driver’s license, and want meaningful, flexible work.

Employer: Sevita – Mentor Community Services

Location: Moberly, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.65/hour

Similar duties as the part-time DSP role, but with full-time hours and access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay, and 401(k) with match. Great if you want a stable caregiving career with room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have similar roles open that aren’t all listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.