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🤝 Moberly, MO Community Jobs with Multiple Care Roles
Moberly has some solid openings right now if you like helping people, from hospital social work to hands-on caregiving in the community.
Licensed Social Worker – MSW – PRN
- Employer: National Association of Social Workers Missouri Chapter (at Moberly Regional Medical Center)
- Location: Moberly, MO
- Type: PRN / Per diem (day shift)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide clinical social work in a hospital setting—psychosocial assessments, counseling, crisis support, and discharge planning. You’ll work with an interdisciplinary team and need an MSW, LMSW license, and BLS.
Direct Support Professional – Part-Time
- Employer: Sevita – Mentor Community Services
- Location: Moberly, MO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.65/hour + on-demand pay
Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and community—help with daily living, outings, and personal goals. Good fit if you’re 18+, have a driver’s license, and want meaningful, flexible work.
Direct Support Professional – Full-Time
- Employer: Sevita – Mentor Community Services
- Location: Moberly, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.65/hour
Similar duties as the part-time DSP role, but with full-time hours and access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay, and 401(k) with match. Great if you want a stable caregiving career with room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have similar roles open that aren’t all listed.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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