Moberly has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings, grounds, and facilities in top shape.

Here are a few worth a look this week:

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Supply Chain Grocery #6077, 2250 E Outer Rd, Moberly, MO

Type: Full-Time (Weekday – 2nd shift)

(Weekday – 2nd shift) Pay: $35.55 – $39.05 per hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

Work in a distribution warehouse doing repairs and preventive maintenance on facility equipment (battery changer, custodial, maintenance tech work). Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 1301 E Highway 24, Moberly, MO 65270

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $23.00 – $45.00 per hour + possible hourly premiums

Lead exterior facility care for Walmart: landscaping, snow and ice removal, garden beds, pest control, and basic vehicle upkeep, plus supervising and training other techs. Good fit if you have 2+ years in landscaping/gardening, a clean driving record, and want leadership responsibility with strong benefits and paid education options.

Employer: Xanitos, Inc.

Location: Moberly Regional Medical Center, Moberly, MO

Type: Part-Time (1st & 2nd shift options, rotating weekends/holidays)

(1st & 2nd shift options, rotating weekends/holidays) Pay: $15.00 per hour

Help keep hospital rooms and common areas clean and safe—sweeping, mopping, trash removal, restocking supplies, and detailed cleaning. They offer immediate offers for qualified candidates, and it’s a good entry role if you’re new to healthcare cleaning but can handle physical work and being on your feet.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.