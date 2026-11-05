🏥 Moab, Utah Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Travel & Local Roles

Moab’s healthcare scene is busy, with new travel contracts and local roles popping up often. If you want steady work and red-rock views on your days off, these are worth a look.

Employer: Zack Group

Zack Group Location: Moab, UT

Salary: Approx. $2,093 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 10-hour night shifts

Travel MLT role in a lab setting, ideal if you like nights and want consistent 40-hour weeks. Comes with medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) through a long-established travel agency.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Moab, UT

Salary: Estimated $2,108.16 per week (wages + housing + M&I per diem)

(wages + housing + M&I per diem) Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 38 hrs/week, 3×12-hour shifts

General MLT travel job with a slightly higher estimated weekly pay and 3×12s for more days off. Includes medical, dental, vision, pet insurance, 401(k) with match, housing allowance, and licensure reimbursement.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Moab, UT 84532

Salary: Estimated $2,466–$2,549 gross per week

Type: Full-time, Travel Nursing Contract, 13 weeks

Schedule: 5×8 day shifts

Clinic RN travel role with steady daytime hours—great if you prefer outpatient over acute care. Offers weekly pay, health benefits, recruiter support, and nationwide travel options once this contract ends.

Employer: Beechtree Diagnostics – The Health Alliance

Location: Moab, UT (in-person, field-based)

Salary: $18–$23 per hour

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9am–6pm

Hands-on role supporting addiction and mental health care through specimen collection and courier work. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and growth opportunities; no prior lab experience required, but background checks and drug screening are.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.