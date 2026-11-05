undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Moab, Utah Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Travel & Local Roles
Moab’s healthcare scene is busy, with new travel contracts and local roles popping up often. If you want steady work and red-rock views on your days off, these are worth a look.
Travel Medical Lab Technician – Nights – $2,093/week
- Employer: Zack Group
- Location: Moab, UT
- Salary: Approx. $2,093 per week
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 10-hour night shifts
Travel MLT role in a lab setting, ideal if you like nights and want consistent 40-hour weeks. Comes with medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) through a long-established travel agency.
Travel Medical Lab Technician – General – $2,108/week
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Moab, UT
- Salary: Estimated $2,108.16 per week (wages + housing + M&I per diem)
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract
- Schedule: 38 hrs/week, 3×12-hour shifts
General MLT travel job with a slightly higher estimated weekly pay and 3×12s for more days off. Includes medical, dental, vision, pet insurance, 401(k) with match, housing allowance, and licensure reimbursement.
Travel Registered Nurse – Clinic – $2,466–$2,549/week
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Moab, UT 84532
- Salary: Estimated $2,466–$2,549 gross per week
- Type: Full-time, Travel Nursing Contract, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 5×8 day shifts
Clinic RN travel role with steady daytime hours—great if you prefer outpatient over acute care. Offers weekly pay, health benefits, recruiter support, and nationwide travel options once this contract ends.
Male Full-Time Observed Urine Specimen Collector
- Employer: Beechtree Diagnostics – The Health Alliance
- Location: Moab, UT (in-person, field-based)
- Salary: $18–$23 per hour
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9am–6pm
Hands-on role supporting addiction and mental health care through specimen collection and courier work. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and growth opportunities; no prior lab experience required, but background checks and drug screening are.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.