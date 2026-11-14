Merab Dvalishvili is trying to help the man who attacked him.

Usman Nurmagomedov and a group of associates attacked Dvalishvili and his friend Saba Lazishvili in the Yas Hotel lobby in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, ahead of RAF Abu Dhabi. Ten people were arrested, including Dvalishvili and Lazishvili.

Dvalishvili and Lazishvili were released and reportedly fined Dh50,000, or about $14,000. Nurmagomedov and five others involved were reportedly sentenced to six months in prison, fined Dh300,000 each and ordered deported after serving their time. The two men who filmed the brawl reportedly received the same penalties.

Dvalishvili told Chris Weidman he doesn’t want them locked up.

We don’t want to press charges, nothing, bro. We say whatever we can to let them out; we try our best.

He said the same on social media.

Just want to let everyone know I have been released and I am good, healthy and ready to go. I want to thank everyone in Abu Dhabi for your help in resolving this matter. I love visiting Abu Dhabi and am happy to be welcomed. I do hope that they release everyone. I would not press charges. I want peace and the best for all.

Islam Makhachev has defended Nurmagomedov, pointing to Dvalishvili slapping one of their friends at RAF Georgia earlier this year. Dvalishvili said the two sides settled that right after.

I got provoked in Georgia. He told me, when I’m here, don’t talk about Umar. When I go, [I] can talk about Umar. But he yelled it at me, Russian language, and I got provoked, and I reacted like every man would.

I said, ‘You wanna handshake?’ He said yes, and we shake hands. Done, done, done. That was just done.

I love Dagestan, especially all the hard-working people, bro. All the wrestlers and fighters. Nothing about Dagestan. I respect. It was just between fighters. I respect all the Dagestani people.

Daniel Cormier and Dana White have both criticized the attack and RAF’s security.