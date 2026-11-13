Dana White has seen enough fights break out at RAF events.

Usman Nurmagomedov and several members of his crew attacked Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi ahead of RAF Abu Dhabi this week. Speaking to EuroSport ahead of UFC 334, White said trouble tends to follow certain crews.

Anywhere the whole Khabib crew shows up there’s usually going to be some fights going on, or Khamzat and all these guys. And, the RAF, there’s literally a fist fight at every one of these things.

RAF events have seen several dustups this year involving Arman Tsarukyan, Khamzat Chimaev, Dillon Danis and others. White wants the promotion to fix it.

Well, the RAF guys, you would think they would learn after a couple of these and figure out how to stop this from happening. People always ask me, ‘Oh, isn’t this good for you?’ No, it’s never good.

White admitted he’s made mistakes too, pointing to the brawl after Khabib Nurmagomedov beat Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

Last one that happened with Khabib’s crew and Dillon Danis, I completely blame myself for that. I knew he was there. I messed up on that one, not my team.