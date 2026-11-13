Both UFC 334 title fights are set, but Terrance McKinney had a rough day at the scales.

McKinney weighed in at 160.2 pounds Friday, more than four pounds over the lightweight limit for his prelim bout with Jim Miller. Miller agreed to fight at a catchweight, and McKinney will forfeit 30 percent of his purse.

McKinney apologized on social media and said he’s moving up to welterweight.

I want to apologize to everyone and UFC for missing weight. I’ve never missed weight in my life and I’m sorry, but ship has sailed for 155. It’s official, my last bout at lightweight.

I want to thank Jim Miller personally for still taking the fight. He’s a real gangster and also want to apologize to him for failing to make. Jim f—ing Miller GOATed, appreciate you for letting dream still be a reality fighting at MSG.

Juan Diaz also missed, coming in 0.4 pounds over the bantamweight limit. His fight with Alatengheili will go ahead at a catchweight, and Diaz will forfeit 20 percent of his purse.

Ciryl Gane (242.6) and Josh Hokit (231.4) both made weight for the heavyweight title main event. Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes both hit 135 on the dot for the bantamweight title co-main.

UFC 334 weigh-in results

Main card

Ciryl Gane (242.6) vs. Josh Hokit (231.4)

Kayla Harrison (135) vs. Amanda Nunes (135)

Caio Borralho (185.4) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (186)

Uroš Medić (171) vs. Kevin Holland (170.4)

Bilal Hasan (125.4) vs. Luis Gurule (125.2)

Prelims

Stephen Thompson (170.6) vs. Charles Radtke (170.8)

Drew Dober (155.4) vs. Chris Duncan (155.4)

Jim Miller (155.6) vs. Terrance McKinney (160.2)*

Donte Johnson (189) vs. Cesar Almeida (189.6), 190-pound catchweight

Early prelims

Jared Gordon (155.6) vs. Melquizael Costa (155.4)

Macy Chiasson (134.8) vs. Bia Mesquita (135.8)

Alatengheili (135.6) vs. Juan Diaz (136.4)*

Evan Elder (156) vs. Samuel Sanches (153.6)

*Missed weight

Joselyne Edwards (134.8) made weight as the backup for the co-main. Here’s how to watch UFC 334, and the latest odds.