The champions are favored at UFC 334, but the books expect competitive title fights.

Ciryl Gane defends the heavyweight title against Josh Hokit on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. In the co-main event, Kayla Harrison puts the bantamweight title on the line against a returning Amanda Nunes. Here’s a look at the odds for the full card.

Gane vs. Hokit

Gane is a -186 favorite, with Hokit at +144. The total sits at 3.5 rounds, with the under at -169 and the over at +126.

Hokit’s price is shorter than it was in late October, when Gane opened at -243 and Hokit at +203 at BetOnline. Hokit has just 10 pro fights but has won all four of his UFC bouts. Opinions on the upset are split. Chris Weidman has picked Hokit, while Robert Whittaker said he’d bet his house on Gane.

Harrison vs. Nunes

Harrison is also listed at -186, with Nunes at +144. Nunes hasn’t fought since beating Irene Aldana in June 2023. The total is 3.5 rounds, with the under at -133 and the over at even money.

Full UFC 334 odds

Main card

Ciryl Gane (-186) vs. Josh Hokit (+144)

Kayla Harrison (-186) vs. Amanda Nunes (+144)

Caio Borralho (-174) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (+135)

Uroš Medić (-174) vs. Kevin Holland (+135)

Bilal Hasan (-1099) vs. Luis Gurule (+610)

Prelims

Stephen Thompson (-160) vs. Charles Radtke (+125)

Chris Duncan (-199) vs. Drew Dober (+154)

Terrance McKinney (-214) vs. Jim Miller (+164)

Donte Johnson (-202) vs. Cesar Almeida (+155)

Early prelims

Melquizael Costa (-391) vs. Jared Gordon (+275)

Bia Mesquita (-260) vs. Macy Chiasson (+195)

Juan Diaz (-441) vs. Alatengheili (+310)

Samuel Sanches (-122) vs. Evan Elder (-104)

Hasan is the biggest favorite on the card. Thompson, who has said this will be his final fight, is a modest favorite over Radtke.

The card has seen two changes this week. Alatengheili replaced the injured Adrian Yanez against Diaz, and Nazim Sadykhov vs. Jefferson Nascimento was scrapped.

For start times and how to watch, check out our UFC 334 preview.