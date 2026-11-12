Alistair Overeem to Make Pro Boxing Debut in Dubai

Alistair Overeem is heading to the boxing ring.

Most Valuable Promotions announced Thursday that Overeem will make his pro boxing debut against Jimi Manuwa on the Jake Paul vs. Cédric Doumbé card. The six-round heavyweight bout takes place Dec. 24 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

The matchup was revealed at Thursday’s press conference in Dubai.

Overeem, 46, is a former Strikeforce heavyweight champion and won the 2010 K-1 World Grand Prix. He went 47-19 in MMA, with wins over Brock Lesnar, Junior dos Santos, Fabricio Werdum and Andrei Arlovski. He also challenged Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title in 2016. Now based in Dubai, he last competed in GLORY kickboxing in October 2022.

I’ve fought the best in the world, and I’ve been a world champion in multiple disciplines. Now I’m starting a new chapter in boxing, and I’m not here to make up the numbers. Jimi Manuwa is a dangerous man with serious knockout power, but I’ve built my career on taking the toughest challenges in combat sports.

Jimi had better be ready, because I’m coming to put on a show. Once I stop Jimi, Rico Verhoeven is next on my hit list.

Manuwa, also 46, retired from MMA in 2019 with a 17-6 record, including 15 wins by knockout. His UFC highlights include a first-round knockout of Corey Anderson and wins over Ovince Saint Preux and Jan Błachowicz. He returned in August with a second-round TKO of Chase Sherman in his boxing debut in Orlando.

I’ve watched Alistair since I was coming up, and I know exactly what he’s capable of. That’s why I wanted this fight. After my win in Orlando, I wasn’t looking for an easy opponent. On Christmas Eve, one of us is going to sleep, and it’s not going to be me.

MVP CEO Nakisa Bidarian said the fight adds another compelling matchup to an already big event.

Alistair is one of the most decorated heavyweights in history, and Jimi has built his career on delivering spectacular knockouts. Bringing these two legends together in a professional boxing match adds another compelling matchup to an already massive Christmas Eve event.

Tickets go on sale Sunday, Nov. 15, with a presale starting Saturday.