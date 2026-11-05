Dana White Reveals When Ilia Topuria Will Return To The UFC

Ilia Topuria is preparing to return to the UFC in early 2027, with Dana White confirming that the promotion is already working on the former two-division champion’s comeback.

Topuria has been out of action since suffering a shocking defeat to Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC White House in June. The Georgian-Spanish fighter endured a brutal outing, with “The Highlight” reportedly breaking orbital bones around both eyes before Topuria was unable to continue after the fourth round.

Following the setback, Topuria relocated from Miami to his home country of Georgia to focus on his recovery and training. After months of teasing his comeback on social media, the former featherweight and lightweight champion now appears to be closing in on his next Octagon appearance.

Speaking to Jim Rome, White confirmed that “El Matador” is expected to return in the opening months of 2027.

He’ll come back in early 2027,” White said. “We’re working on that, too. That entire lightweight division, you’ve got [Justin] Gaethje, [Ilia] Topuria, Arman Tsarukyan, [Charles] Oliveira, Paddy Pimblett, [Max] Holloway. The whole top 10 is straight killers and the most badass division we have right now.

Dana White Keeps Ilia Topuria’s Next Opponent Under Wraps

Although Topuria’s return timeline is becoming clearer, the UFC CEO refused to reveal who could be waiting for him when he steps back into the cage.

I’m not gonna give you a name,” White said. “Then all of these Instagram frigging things out there say, ‘Oh, he said he’s fighting him.’ It drives me mental.

Several potential matchups could headline Topuria’s comeback. A rematch with the reigning UFC lightweight champion would be a major attraction, although the reigning lightweight champion has reportedly pushed back against calls for an immediate second meeting. Gaethje’s own future also remains uncertain, with the veteran yet to clarify whether he intends to continue competing.

Paddy Pimblett is another compelling option, given the rivalry between the two fighters. A clash with Arman Tsarukyan could also provide “El Matador” with a formidable challenge, while a rematch with Alexander Volkanovski would give the Australian a chance to avenge his previous loss.

For now, the UFC appears focused on getting Topuria back into competition rather than confirming a specific opponent.