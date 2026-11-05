Dana White Issues Warning As Islam Makhachev Holds Up Division

Islam Makhachev’s decision to withdraw from a potential UFC 336 title defense has left the welterweight division waiting for its champion, but Dana White is not holding it against the reigning titleholder.

Makhachev was expected to headline the January 30 event in Toronto against Carlos Prates after verbally agreeing to the matchup. However, the 35-year-old ultimately backed out, prompting the UFC to book Prates against undefeated contender Michael Morales for the interim welterweight championship.

White confirmed the initial agreement during a conversation with MMA Junkie on Wednesday. Although the UFC CEO would prefer to see champions compete more frequently, he acknowledged Makhachev’s accomplishments and understands why the fighter may choose to be selective with his schedule.

Dana White Wants Islam Makhachev to Fight More Often

White admitted that Makhachev’s inactivity could create problems for a division filled with contenders waiting for their opportunity.

As a champion, I don’t really expect you to fight three times a year. But twice would be nice,” White said. “It backs up the division, there are many guys who would like a shot for a title.

Makhachev has competed just four times over the past three years, despite establishing himself as one of the UFC’s most dominant champions. His most recent appearance came in August, when he defeated Ian Machado Garry by unanimous decision in his first welterweight title defense.

The victory also marked his seventh consecutive win in a title fight, further cementing his status among the sport’s elite.

The UFC CEO also suggested that financial security can influence how often established stars compete. White pointed to Makhachev, Khamzat Chimaev, and Ilia Topuria as examples of fighters who may no longer feel the same urgency to stay active.