Conor McGregor Denies Laughing at Colby Covington’s Loss

Conor McGregor says he wasn’t laughing at Colby Covington.

McGregor was in Rome on Tuesday night for Hype FC’s latest event, where Raul Rosas Jr. stepped in for Dillon Danis against Covington. The UFC bantamweight submitted Covington with a rear-naked choke in just 43 seconds.

This is false and fully edited. I had an amazing and fun time at the show in Rome tonight, as is evident in the clip of myself laughing, however it’s placement as if it was at this moment of the show is FALSE.

I do not laugh at competing men and women. I respect them! Win lose draw! Bravo to all the combatants and thank you!

Covington, who has been competing in Real American Freestyle wrestling, admitted he started slow.

I just came out a little slow. This is the first time I’ve done jiu-jitsu in years. Every setback is a good opportunity for a comeback. I will get my hand raised next time.

He won’t have long to regroup. Covington is set to face Khamzat Chimaev at RAF in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 14.