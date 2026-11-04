Darren Till Calls Daniel Cormier a ‘Company Man’

Darren Till is taking another shot at Daniel Cormier.

The latest comes after Dominick Reyes called out Cormier’s commentary following his UFC 333 knockout of Azamat Murzakanov. Reyes even gave him an “F-plus.” Till has gone after Cormier before, ripping him in September for defending Usman Nurmagomedov’s cage jump at UFC Shanghai.

It’s not that I don’t like him. I just see right through his bulls***. I wouldn’t say it to his face, mind you, because he’s a f***ing animal of a fighter, but you can just see through his bulls***.

Any guy who’s got the second name ‘Magomedov,’ he’s just always biased. He’s just a company man. He doesn’t say what he should really say on his mind. I can smell that bulls*** from over this corner of the world. F*** off with your bulls***, mate. I’ve got no time for that whatsoever.

Cormier has heard criticism from others lately too. Sean O’Malley and coach Tim Welch took issue with Cormier pushing for a Song Yadong title shot, though they later cleared the air.