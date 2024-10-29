Aljamain Sterling: I Have The Style To ‘Neutralize’ Ilia Topuria’s Offense

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is confident he could hand featherweight kingpin Ilia Topuria his first defeat in mixed martial arts.

Topuria continued to pave a violent path toward greatness on MMA’s biggest stage this past weekend when he headlined the UFC 308 pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi alongside fan favorite Max Holloway .

Eight months on from his crowning at the expense of Alexander Volkanovski, “El Matador” added a successful defense to his résumé by becoming the first to knock the previously indestructible Holloway out.

Having gotten past two of the division’s best this year, many are wondering who at 145 pounds could unseat the Spaniard. During a recent podcast episode uploaded to his YouTube channel , Sterling put his name in the hat.

‘Funk Master,” who won his featherweight debut against Calvin Kattar at UFC 300 this past April, explained how his style could pose problems for Topuria that both Volkanovski and Holloway’s did not.

“I ain’t standing with that guy. I would never stand and trade with that guy! I saw comments from the reaction, ‘You should change weight classes.’ I thought that was so funny… I made a joke, ‘I want to go back to 135,'” Sterling joked. “I’ll point to the ground but I’ll do my running man dance instead.

“If I were to fight him, god willing, I beat Movsar and I do get the crack, I do think I have a great style to neutralize his offense,” Sterling continued. “Most of these guys are striking with him. I ain’t doing that, bro! I ain’t doing that. We’re sitting there looking for a takedown. I have to make it a grappling match. I’m trying to the the W, I’m not trying to get my brain and my head sent to the next dimension again. I’m cool on that.”

When fans reacted to those remarks on social media by taking aim at his striking, Sterling hit back and defended his boxing.

Before looking ahead to a potential chance to prove that against the champ down the line, Sterling must first blemish a different undefeated record.

After their clash fell off the UFC 307 card earlier this month, the #9-ranked Sterling is set to share the cage with top-five contender Movsar Evloev at the UFC 310 PPV in Las Vegas on Dec. 7.

Should “Funk Master” remain unbeaten at featherweight, perhaps a shot at Topuria’s gold and two-division glory will await him in 2025.

