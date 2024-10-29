Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MMA News

    Aljamain Sterling: I Have The Style To ‘Neutralize’ Ilia Topuria’s Offense

    By Harvey Leonard,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtToa_0wQsTdOr00

    Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is confident he could hand featherweight kingpin Ilia Topuria his first defeat in mixed martial arts.

    Topuria continued to pave a violent path toward greatness on MMA’s biggest stage this past weekend when he headlined the UFC 308 pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi alongside fan favorite Max Holloway .

    Eight months on from his crowning at the expense of Alexander Volkanovski, “El Matador” added a successful defense to his résumé by becoming the first to knock the previously indestructible Holloway out.

    Having gotten past two of the division’s best this year, many are wondering who at 145 pounds could unseat the Spaniard. During a recent podcast episode uploaded to his YouTube channel , Sterling put his name in the hat.

    ‘Funk Master,” who won his featherweight debut against Calvin Kattar at UFC 300 this past April, explained how his style could pose problems for Topuria that both Volkanovski and Holloway’s did not.

    “I ain’t standing with that guy. I would never stand and trade with that guy! I saw comments from the reaction, ‘You should change weight classes.’ I thought that was so funny… I made a joke, ‘I want to go back to 135,'” Sterling joked. “I’ll point to the ground but I’ll do my running man dance instead.

    “If I were to fight him, god willing, I beat Movsar and I do get the crack, I do think I have a great style to neutralize his offense,” Sterling continued. “Most of these guys are striking with him. I ain’t doing that, bro! I ain’t doing that. We’re sitting there looking for a takedown. I have to make it a grappling match. I’m trying to the the W, I’m not trying to get my brain and my head sent to the next dimension again. I’m cool on that.”

    When fans reacted to those remarks on social media by taking aim at his striking, Sterling hit back and defended his boxing.

    Before looking ahead to a potential chance to prove that against the champ down the line, Sterling must first blemish a different undefeated record.

    After their clash fell off the UFC 307 card earlier this month, the #9-ranked Sterling is set to share the cage with top-five contender Movsar Evloev at the UFC 310 PPV in Las Vegas on Dec. 7.

    Should “Funk Master” remain unbeaten at featherweight, perhaps a shot at Topuria’s gold and two-division glory will await him in 2025.

    Continue Reading Aljamain Sterling: I Have The Style To ‘Neutralize’ Ilia Topuria’s Offense at MMA News .

    Related Search

    Ilia TopuriaMma weight classesUfc 308 highlightsMma fighter comebacksIlia Topuria'S performanceAljamain sterling

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    UFC Champion Gets Inspired By Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 308 Win: ‘I Need To Learn More…’
    MMA News2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Daniel Cormier: McGregor Had ‘Great Power’ At 145, But Not The ‘Skills’ Of Topuria
    MMA News22 hours ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Denver Police: Trafficking of migrants occurs in Mile-High City
    David Heitz5 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Opinion: Ohio State’s pass rush could be the reason the Buckeyes aren’t 2024 national champions
    The Lantern1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern6 days ago
    Ilia Topuria’s Coach Reveals Why He Expects A More Dangerous Volkanovski In The Rematch
    MMA News1 day ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern25 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC8 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 days ago
    ‘We Said Goodbye Years Ago Bro’ – Fans React To Conor McGregor’s Latest Retirement Claim
    MMA News2 days ago
    Little Chihuahua Who Lost Her Owner Is Now Looking For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Apple Valley Air Show pilot and Top Gun flight instructor dies in New Mexico air show crash
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy