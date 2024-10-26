UFC 308: Whittaker Anticipates All-Out ‘War’ With Chimaev

Robert Whittaker is promising to keep up with Khamzat Chimaev’s relentless intensity this Saturday night.

Whittaker is gearing up to square off against Chimaev in a five-round middleweight clash, serving as the co-main event of UFC 308, which is set to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

“Borz” has exuded confidence in his ability to impose his relentless pace , seamlessly taking the fight to the mat and utilizing his wrestling and grappling prowess to wear down Whittaker right from the opening bell.

During the media day interaction for UFC 308 on Wednesday, “The Reaper” acknowledged that he anticipates Chimaev to come out firing on all cylinders. However, the former UFC champion emphasized that he has meticulously prepared to make the most of the full 25 minutes of their scheduled bout, aiming to take the undefeated Chechen into deep waters.

Whittaker also remarked that his experience would be a key asset in facing “Borz”, who will be stepping into a five-round fight for the first time. The Aussie asserted that he brings a unique challenge to the table , one that sets him apart from any opponent Chimaev has encountered before.

“The Reaper” is fresh off a first-round knockout victory over Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia in July. Whittaker is determined to deliver a statement performance at UFC 308 to re-establish himself in the title contention picture.

Whittaker and Chimaev were initially slated to headline the Saudi Arabia event, but just days before the fight, “Borz” was forced to withdraw due to significant health complications.

Chimaev was last seen in action at UFC 294 in October 2023, where he earned a hard-fought majority decision victory over former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

