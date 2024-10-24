VIDEO: Topuria, Holloway, Chimaev & More Complete Open Workouts Ahead Of UFC 308

The top stars set to be in action at UFC 308 this weekend took to the stage on Wednesday for the open workouts.

Mixed martial arts’ leading promotion is back in Abu Dhabi for the second time this year , returning to the Middle East two months on from the Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov-headlined UFC Fight Night event in August.

Unlike that card, this occasion sees gold on the line. Championship stakes on Oct. 26 will come at featherweight, with reigning kingpin Ilia Topuria putting his belt on the line for the first time against legendary fan favorite Max Holloway.

Before “El Matador” looks to cement his grip on the 145-pound crown, former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker will look to bring himself back into a title matchup by blemishing the perfect record of Khamzat Chimaev.

Elsewhere on the main card, Magomed Ankalaev and Aleksandar Rakić collide for the likely right to challenge Alex Pereira, Dan Ige becomes the latest looking to take Lerone Murphy’s ‘O’, and Shara Magomedov keeps up his high level of activity inside the Octagon.

The event will be available exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view on Saturday, October 26, 2024. The main card begins at 2 PM ET, while the preliminary card kicks off at 10 AM ET.

Ahead of it, a number of UFC 308 fighters appeared for the open workouts at the Yas Mall in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Check out a highlights package posted by the UFC on X below:

