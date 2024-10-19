Open in App
    • MMA News

    PFL: Battle Of The Giants Results & Highlights: Francis Ngannou Batters Renan Ferreira

    By Harvey Leonard,

    2 days ago

    PFL Battle of the Giants: Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira took place on pay-per-view Saturday, and MMA News has you covered with all the action!

    The Professional Fighters League hosted its second PPV of the year at The Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the main attraction saw former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou make his long-awaited return to mixed martial arts.

    Having not competed in the cage since a victory over Ciryl Gane in January 2022 — completing a pair of boxing matches opposite Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in the period since — “The Predator” made an emphatic MMA comeback at the expense of last year’s PFL heavyweight title winner Renan Ferreira, whom he pummeled inside one round.

    Setting the stage for the headliners was another Super Fights championship clash, with reigning Bellator featherweight queen Cris Cyborg debuting in the SmartCage opposite the PFL’s first two-weight champion, Larissa Pacheco. The 39-year-old legend continued to make history, capturing gold in a fifth major promotion by outpointing her fellow countrywoman .

    Elsewhere, Bellator gold was on the line in the Middle East when middleweight champ Johnny Eblen ran it back with Fabian Edwards and the stakes were high when the massively touted Paul Hughes got a step up in competition against AJ McKee.

    With the event concluded, see below for the full results, followed by all the highlights!

    PFL Battle Of The Giants: Ngannou vs. Ferreira Results & Highlights

    Main Card:

    • Heavyweight Superfight Championship: Francis Ngannou def. Renan Ferreira via KO (ground punches): R1, 3:32
    • Women’s Featherweight Superfight Championship: Cris Cyborg def. Larissa Pacheco via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)
    • Bellator Middleweight Championship: Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)
    • Featherweight: Zafar Mohsen def. Husein Kadimagomaev via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
    • Lightweight: Paul Hughes def. AJ McKee via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

    Preliminary Card:

    • Bantamweight: Raufeon Stots def. Marcos Breno via submission (rear-naked choke): R3: 3:01
    • Lightweight: Makkasharip Zaynukov def. Dedrek Sanders via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
    • Featherweight: Ibragim Ibragimov def. Nacho Campos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
    • Featherweight: Taha Bendaoud def. Tariq Ismail via submission (triangle choke): R2, 3:51

    Taha Bendaoud Def. Tariq Ismail

    Ibragim Ibragimov Def. Nacho Campos

    Makkasharip Zaynukov Def. Dedrek Sanders

    Raufeon Stots Def. Marcos Breno

    Paul Hughes Def. AJ McKee

    Zafar Mohsen Def. Husein Kadimagomaev

    Johnny Eblen Def. Fabian Edwards

    Cris Cyborg Def. Larissa Pacheco

    Francis Ngannou Def. Renan Ferreira

    Continue Reading PFL: Battle Of The Giants Results & Highlights: Francis Ngannou Batters Renan Ferreira at MMA News .

