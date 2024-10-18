VIDEO: Jon Anik References Leon Edwards’ Title-Winning Knockout On Kamaru Usman’s Podcast

UFC commentator Jon Anik recently graced the Pound 4 Pound podcast with his presence as the modern day voice of the MMA leader covered a whole host of topics alongside former champion Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman.

At one point in the episode, the topic of Anik’s top three knockouts that he has called in his career was brought up where his usual answers for this specific question weren’t necessarily going to cut it considering the company he was in.

The commentator kicked off his list with a pick for Usman that in fairness, is deserving of being on the list considering the knockout and the magnitude of his victory over Jorge Masvidal back in 2021.

“Can I just go number three, Kamaru Usman against Jorge Masvidal. If anybody knows the circumstances surrounding that and certainly the pedestal that we all put ‘Gamebred’ on as far as his boxing is concerned, we’ll put that top three.”

Anik also said that Cejudo’s knockout over TJ Dillashaw could enter at the second spot but this is where his efforts to play to the crowd came to an end. Anik paused for a moment before revealing what would usually take top billing in his list.

Anyone who has heard him talk about his favorite moments sat cage side will know that Leon Edwards’ head kick knockout over Usman at UFC 278 is the gold standard. He made reference to that and how he would avoid picking it on this occasion, despite Usman agreeing with him.

“On these airwaves, I don’t know that I go Leon Edwards over Kamaru Usman in the top slot…”

In the end, Anik eventually went with a different shocking title win to cap off his list by giving a shout out to the two biggest victories over Rose Namajunas’ career.

“I think number one, it’s gotta be ‘Thug’ Rose against Joanna Jędrzejczyk and then she f****** head kicked Zhang Weili too.”

Check out the full podcast below:

