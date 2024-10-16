Open in App
    • MMA News

    Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8, Week 10 Highlights As 4 Prospects Secure Contracts

    By Harvey Leonard,

    1 days ago

    The latest season of Dana White’s Contender Series continued with some memorable highlights on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

    DWCS, the inaugural season of which took place back in 2017, sees some of the top prospects in mixed martial arts enter the cage in front of White and the matchmakers, looking to put in a performance worthy of a place on the UFC roster.

    Last year’s edition saw 46 fighters bag a deal with the sport’s premier promotion across 10 events, up on the 43 from 2022. Through nine episodes of season eight , 38 prospects moved a step closer to their title dreams on MMA’s biggest stage.

    And the tenth and final added another four talents to the UFC roster. That included American Nick Klein, who delivered the highlight of the night by submitting Heraldo Souza just 37 seconds into the final fight of the night.

    There was just one other finish on the card, with Oceanian fighter Jonathan Micallef rendering Mohamed Ado unconscious by way of a rear-naked choke. Meanwhile, Luis Gurule and Yadier del Valle did enough in their decision victories to impress the boss.

    The only winner not to earn a contract on the night was 20-year-old Julieta Martinez, who will seemingly be given more time to develop away from the Octagon following her decision triumph over Leslie Hernandez.

    With that in mind, see below for the results and moments that landed four athletes contracts with the UFC.

    Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8, Week 10 Results

    Jonathan Micallef Def. Mohamed Ado Via Technical Submission (Triangle Choke): R1, 3:01

    Julieta Martinez Def. Leslie Hernandez Via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

    Yadier del Valle Def. Antonio Monteiro Via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

    Luis Gurule Def. Nick Piccininni Via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

    Nick Klein Def. Heraldo Souza Via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke): R1, 0:37

    Continue Reading Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8, Week 10 Highlights As 4 Prospects Secure Contracts at MMA News .

