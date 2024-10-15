Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MMA News

    UFC Rankings Report: Paddy Pimblett Ties With Former Lightweight Champion

    By Harvey Leonard,

    2 days ago

    As always, the latest action on offer inside the UFC Octagon has been followed by the release of the updated rankings.

    And in the aftermath of UFC Fight Night: Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira, MMA News has you covered with this week’s updates to the official UFC rankings.

    Men’s Pound-For-Pound: No changes.

    Women’s Pound-for-Pound: No changes.

    Women’s Strawweight: No changes.

    Women’s Flyweight: No changes.

    Women’s Bantamweight: No changes.

    Flyweight: No changes.

    Bantamweight : No changes.

    Featherweight: No changes.

    Lightweight: The UFC rankings at 155 pounds have had a slight adjustment, with Jalin Turner moving above former champion Rafael dos Anjos (#14) to #13 in the division. The rising Paddy Pimblett has also received a boost, climbing one place to share #14 with “RDA.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FxDan_0w7ItEPa00
    Image: @UFCEurope/X

    Welterweight: No changes.

    Middleweight: No changes.

    Light Heavyweight: No changes.

    Heavyweight: No changes.

    You can view the full updated UFC rankings here .

    Continue Reading UFC Rankings Report: Paddy Pimblett Ties With Former Lightweight Champion at MMA News .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Dustin Poirier Backtracks On ‘Last Fight’ Plan: ‘Could Be Dos Mas…’
    MMA News1 day ago
    PFL Founder Anticipates UFC Attempt To Stifle Ngannou’s Return: ‘What Will Dana White Announce?’
    MMA News2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
    Jelly Roll’s Powerful New Song “My Cross” Is Hitting Hard With Parents Who Pray For A Better Life For Their Children
    Whiskey Riff2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Harris campaign distances itself from interview editing claims after CBS airs two different answers
    The Independent6 days ago
    Conor McGregor Sends Proposal To Sean O’Malley As They Squash Beef
    MMA News1 day ago
    UFC Veteran Skeptical Of Francis Ngannou’s Box Office Appeal For PFL
    MMA News15 hours ago
    Conor McGregor Hints At Major BKFC Event For Riyadh Season
    MMA News1 day ago
    PFL CEO Says Battle Of The Giants Card Exceeds UFC 300 & UFC 306 As Biggest Event Of The Year
    MMA News23 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Braves Trade Idea Sends Orlando Arcia for 2-Time All-Star
    ATL Braves Country1 day ago
    ‘Super Disrespectful To Belal’ – Fans React To Shavkat Rakhmonov Being Heavy Favorite To Win Gold At UFC 310
    MMA News2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Sphere Entertainment Announces Second Venue in Abu Dhabi
    MMA News1 day ago
    Joaquin Buckley Open To Fighting Different Former Champ If Usman Rejects Callout
    MMA News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy