UFC Rankings Report: Paddy Pimblett Ties With Former Lightweight Champion

As always, the latest action on offer inside the UFC Octagon has been followed by the release of the updated rankings.

And in the aftermath of UFC Fight Night: Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira, MMA News has you covered with this week’s updates to the official UFC rankings.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Strawweight: No changes.

Women’s Flyweight: No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes.

Flyweight: No changes.

Bantamweight : No changes.

Featherweight: No changes.

Lightweight: The UFC rankings at 155 pounds have had a slight adjustment, with Jalin Turner moving above former champion Rafael dos Anjos (#14) to #13 in the division. The rising Paddy Pimblett has also received a boost, climbing one place to share #14 with “RDA.”

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: No changes.

Light Heavyweight: No changes.

Heavyweight: No changes.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here .

