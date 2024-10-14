Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MMA News

    Julianna Peña: Fans ‘Want To See’ Me Fight Amanda Nunes, Not Kayla Harrison

    By Harvey Leonard,

    2 days ago

    When it comes to her desire to avoid Kayla Harrison and run it back with the retired Amanda Nunes, UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña claims to have the support of the masses.

    Peña recently commenced the start of a second stint with UFC gold in her possession, having fallen on the right side of a controversial split decision after five rounds against defending champ Raquel Pennington earlier this month in Salt Lake City .

    The bout marked “The Venezuelan Vixen’s” first since her first divisional rule was brought to an emphatic halt by Nunes in their July 2022 rematch.

    There was plenty of backlash toward Peña receiving an immediate shot in her comeback, and even more regarding the contentious decision in Utah.

    But in addition to the scorecards, another post-fight topic has seen the newly crowned bantamweight queen on the receiving end of criticism.

    Peña Reiterates Dismissal Of Harrison As Top Contender, Cites Fan Support

    In her Octagon interview with Joe Rogan at UFC 307 , Peña made good on her promise to call out Nunes, encouraging the “Lioness” to return from retirement in order for the pair to complete their trilogy.

    The champ’s decision to snub Harrison was widely questioned , with many insisting the two-time Olympic gold medalist should be next in line following her victory over Ketlen Vieira on the same pay-per-view card.

    Peña evidently hasn’t been swayed from her pursuit of Nunes in the days since, citing Harrison’s weight cut and fan support for another clash with the Brazilian legend as two reasons behind her preference during an interview with MMA Today on SiriusXM .

    “The girl wants to take time off because she even knows that she can’t make the weight and that she’s not a rightful 135er,” Peña said. “She’s too big! She obviously can’t even make the first fight, which is making it to the Octagon. She needs time off. That, to me, is already a loss.

    “Secondly, there was nothing that I saw in her fight against Ketlen Vieira that was (like), ‘Oh, some world beater! Oh my gosh, I’m terrified, Kayla Harrison!’ Give me a break. She went out there three weeks early and still gassed out,” Peña continued. “Kayla Harrison, get in line. I’ve got unfinished business to attend to. … Harrison just came to the party. Amanda Nunes is the big fight, the money fight, the fight that people want to see.”

    Nunes’ comeback teases in 2024 have come as little surprise to Peña and many others in the community, who branded her retirement at UFC 289 in Canada last year as premature. And the “Lioness” further fueled talk of a return by encouraging UFC CEO Dana White to call her in a recent social media video .

    It remains to be seen whether the former two-division champ is planning to head back into competition in pursuit of settling the score with Peña or facing ex-teammate Kayla Harrison.

    Her bemusement at the American Top Team standout’s decision not to call her out at UFC 300 earlier this year would perhaps suggest the latter.

    Continue Reading Julianna Peña: Fans ‘Want To See’ Me Fight Amanda Nunes, Not Kayla Harrison at MMA News .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    UFC Rankings Report: Paddy Pimblett Ties With Former Lightweight Champion
    MMA News1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Khalil Rountree Reacts To Jamahal Hill’s Yawn After Alex Pereira Fight
    MMA News22 hours ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady21 hours ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard22 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Timothy Smith Shares Details About Diddy's 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady8 days ago
    Julianna Peña Targets UFC International Fight Week 2025 For First Title Defense
    MMA News23 hours ago
    Sean O’Malley Didn’t Pull Out Of UFC 306 Despite Injury Because ‘Merab Sucks’
    MMA News1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
    Conor McGregor Hints At Major BKFC Event For Riyadh Season
    MMA News23 hours ago
    How To Develop A Decluttering Mindset!
    Declutterbuzz27 days ago
    Max Holloway Addresses Weight Cut Ahead Of UFC 308 Title Fight
    MMA News23 hours ago
    ‘Super Disrespectful To Belal’ – Fans React To Shavkat Rakhmonov Being Heavy Favorite To Win Gold At UFC 310
    MMA News1 day ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama27 days ago
    Sphere Entertainment Announces Second Venue in Abu Dhabi
    MMA News20 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz21 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy