Julianna Peña: Fans ‘Want To See’ Me Fight Amanda Nunes, Not Kayla Harrison

When it comes to her desire to avoid Kayla Harrison and run it back with the retired Amanda Nunes, UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña claims to have the support of the masses.

Peña recently commenced the start of a second stint with UFC gold in her possession, having fallen on the right side of a controversial split decision after five rounds against defending champ Raquel Pennington earlier this month in Salt Lake City .

The bout marked “The Venezuelan Vixen’s” first since her first divisional rule was brought to an emphatic halt by Nunes in their July 2022 rematch.

There was plenty of backlash toward Peña receiving an immediate shot in her comeback, and even more regarding the contentious decision in Utah.

But in addition to the scorecards, another post-fight topic has seen the newly crowned bantamweight queen on the receiving end of criticism.

Peña Reiterates Dismissal Of Harrison As Top Contender, Cites Fan Support

In her Octagon interview with Joe Rogan at UFC 307 , Peña made good on her promise to call out Nunes, encouraging the “Lioness” to return from retirement in order for the pair to complete their trilogy.

The champ’s decision to snub Harrison was widely questioned , with many insisting the two-time Olympic gold medalist should be next in line following her victory over Ketlen Vieira on the same pay-per-view card.

Peña evidently hasn’t been swayed from her pursuit of Nunes in the days since, citing Harrison’s weight cut and fan support for another clash with the Brazilian legend as two reasons behind her preference during an interview with MMA Today on SiriusXM .

“The girl wants to take time off because she even knows that she can’t make the weight and that she’s not a rightful 135er,” Peña said. “She’s too big! She obviously can’t even make the first fight, which is making it to the Octagon. She needs time off. That, to me, is already a loss.

“Secondly, there was nothing that I saw in her fight against Ketlen Vieira that was (like), ‘Oh, some world beater! Oh my gosh, I’m terrified, Kayla Harrison!’ Give me a break. She went out there three weeks early and still gassed out,” Peña continued. “Kayla Harrison, get in line. I’ve got unfinished business to attend to. … Harrison just came to the party. Amanda Nunes is the big fight, the money fight, the fight that people want to see.”

Nunes’ comeback teases in 2024 have come as little surprise to Peña and many others in the community, who branded her retirement at UFC 289 in Canada last year as premature. And the “Lioness” further fueled talk of a return by encouraging UFC CEO Dana White to call her in a recent social media video .

It remains to be seen whether the former two-division champ is planning to head back into competition in pursuit of settling the score with Peña or facing ex-teammate Kayla Harrison.

Her bemusement at the American Top Team standout’s decision not to call her out at UFC 300 earlier this year would perhaps suggest the latter.

