Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MMA News

    UK Politician To Compete At Page vs. Condit-Headlined Polaris Event

    By Kyle Dimond,

    2 days ago

    Polaris 30 has already made some headlines in the MMA world for the marquee match-up that will headline the grappling event in London on November 2 .

    At the top of the card, UFC star Michael “Venom” Page will face a former icon of his weight class when he competes against former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit.

    Polaris has been known to attract big names from the MMA world for special one-off attractions and this event is set to be no different. However, where the promotion is breaking new ground is by getting coverage outside of the sporting world.

    That’s thanks to Will Stone who will also be in action at the event despite being an active politician in the English town of Swindon.

    UK MP Will Stone Books Polaris Contest Against MMA Veteran

    Stone was elected as the MP, or Member of Parliament, for Swindon North in July but prior to this, was a dedicated Jiu-Jitsu practitioner. He’s spent 17 years learning the art and even ran his own 10th Planet school in his local area before having to hand it over when he became an MP.

    Stone will be taking on a veteran of the UK MMA scene in SBG Manchester’s Matt Inman who previously fought 12 times in Cage Warriors. The politician hopes that by doing this, he can help to raise the profile of the sport.

    “I’m not trying to be the best in the world, I’m not even trying to be the best at my club anymore. I’m going there because it’s a fun thing to do and I love the sport,” he told ITV West Country.

    When I started 17 years ago very few people knew what Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu was….but if it wasn’t for me doing this, 90% of the people in parliament wouldn’t know what it is.”

    – Will Stone

    Continue Reading UK Politician To Compete At Page vs. Condit-Headlined Polaris Event at MMA News .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Zero Technique’ – Ilia Topuria On Max Holloway Knocking Out Justin Gaethje
    MMA News2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    UFC Fight Night: Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira Weigh-In Results: 3 Miss Weight
    MMA News1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio16 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Jake Paul Issues $5M Wager To Mike Tyson
    MMA News11 hours ago
    Brandon Royval On Failed Talks To Fight UFC Newcomer: ‘Asked For More Money…They Said No’
    MMA News2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    UFC Fighter Antonio Trócoli Arrested, Accused Of Assaulting Mackenzie Dern’s Ex-Husband
    MMA News2 days ago
    Joaquin Buckley Fires Back At Usman’s ‘Get In Line’ Advice
    MMA News7 hours ago
    Chael Sonnen Questions Tom Aspinall’s Takedown Ability Against Alex Pereira
    MMA News11 hours ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post17 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy