UK Politician To Compete At Page vs. Condit-Headlined Polaris Event

Polaris 30 has already made some headlines in the MMA world for the marquee match-up that will headline the grappling event in London on November 2 .

At the top of the card, UFC star Michael “Venom” Page will face a former icon of his weight class when he competes against former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit.

Polaris has been known to attract big names from the MMA world for special one-off attractions and this event is set to be no different. However, where the promotion is breaking new ground is by getting coverage outside of the sporting world.

That’s thanks to Will Stone who will also be in action at the event despite being an active politician in the English town of Swindon.

UK MP Will Stone Books Polaris Contest Against MMA Veteran

Stone was elected as the MP, or Member of Parliament, for Swindon North in July but prior to this, was a dedicated Jiu-Jitsu practitioner. He’s spent 17 years learning the art and even ran his own 10th Planet school in his local area before having to hand it over when he became an MP.

Stone will be taking on a veteran of the UK MMA scene in SBG Manchester’s Matt Inman who previously fought 12 times in Cage Warriors. The politician hopes that by doing this, he can help to raise the profile of the sport.

“I’m not trying to be the best in the world, I’m not even trying to be the best at my club anymore. I’m going there because it’s a fun thing to do and I love the sport,” he told ITV West Country. When I started 17 years ago very few people knew what Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu was….but if it wasn’t for me doing this, 90% of the people in parliament wouldn’t know what it is.” – Will Stone

