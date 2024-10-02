Open in App
    • MMA News

    Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8, Week 8 Highlights As 5 Prospects Secure Contracts

    By Harvey Leonard,

    2 days ago

    The latest season of Dana White’s Contender Series continued with some memorable highlights on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

    DWCS, the inaugural season of which took place back in 2017, sees some of the top prospects in mixed martial arts enter the cage in front of White and the matchmakers, looking to put in a performance worthy of a place on the UFC roster.

    Last year’s edition saw 46 fighters bag a deal with the sport’s premier promotion across 10 events, up on the 43 from 2022. Through seven episodes of season eight , 29 prospects moved a step closer to their title dreams on MMA’s biggest stage.

    And the eighth added another five talents to the UFC roster. That included Kazakhstan’s Diyar Nurgozhay, who delivered the highlight of the night by knocking out Bartosz Szewczyk in the final fight.

    There were three other finishes on the card, all of which earned the victors contracts. Torrez Finney secured his at the third time of trying after stopping Abdellah Er-Ramy with strikes in round one. While Jacobe Smith delivered a similar TKO to open the card, the highly touted Alberto Montes locked in an anaconda choke to put Carlos Calderon away by way of submission.

    David Martinez’s win came in the only bout that required the scorecards, but that didn’t stop him from joining sister Melissa Martinez on the UFC roster.

    With that in mind, see below for the moments that landed five athletes contracts with the UFC.

    Jacobe Smith Def. Christien Savoie Via TKO (Strikes): R2, 2:55

    Torrez Finney Def. Abdellah Er-Ramy Via TKO (Punches): R1, 4:10

    David Martinez Def. Xavier Franklin Via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

    Alberto Montes Def. Carlos Calderon Via Submission (Anaconda Choke): R2, 2:38

    Diyar Nurgozhay Def. Bartosz Szewczyk Via KO (Head Kick): R2, 3:32

