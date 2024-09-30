Open in App
    • MMA News

    VIDEO: UFC 307 Countdown Episode Ahead Of Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree & Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Peña

    By Harvey Leonard,

    2 days ago

    Fight week for the UFC 307 pay-per-view this Saturday night has kicked off with the release of the promotion’s latest Countdown episode.

    Under the spotlight in this edition is the headliner between Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree and the co-main event between Raquel Pennington and Julianna Peña.

    Saturday’s lineup is topped by an intriguing championship clash, with light heavyweight kingpin Pereira (11-2) looking to add a third successful defense to his reign, which got underway with a victory over Jiří Procházka at UFC 295 in November 2023. He’s since retained possession of the belt by getting the better of Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 this past April and Procházka in their short-notice UFC 303 rematch.

    If “Poatan” is to continue his rule atop the 205-pound mountain, he must record a victory over Rountree (13-5, 1 NC) . “The War Horse” will ride a five-fight win streak into his first title shot on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage, most notably getting the better of former championship challenger Anthony Smith in brutal fashion last time out.

    Before those two run it back in the main event at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center, one of three women’s titles in the UFC will be at stake.

    The women’s bantamweight gold will be contested by current champ Pennington (16-8) and former divisional queen Peña (11-5), as they settle a rivalry that began to brew during their time on The Ultimate Fighter season 18 in 2013. While “Rocky” will return eight months on from her capturing of the then-vacant strap, “The Venezuelan Vixen” is set to make the walk for the first time since losing the title in her rematch with Amanda Nunes over two years ago.

    Ahead of those two contests in Utah, fans can catch previews in the full episode of UFC 307 Countdown on the promotion’s YouTube channel.

    UFC 307 Countdown: Full Episode

    Continue Reading VIDEO: UFC 307 Countdown Episode Ahead Of Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree & Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Peña at MMA News .

