Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MLive

    Kamala Harris to add Saginaw County stop to her Monday Michigan campaigning

    By Justin Engel,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Saginaw countyKamala HarrisMichigan political climateHigh-Tech manufacturingKamala Harris campaignDemocratic party politics

    Comments / 43

    Add a Comment
    m kelpie
    2d ago
    💙💙💙💙💙🇺🇸🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊
    kim petrimoulx
    2d ago
    Bullcrap for her is not honest herself because she is not good vice president
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Bill Gates quietly donated $50 million to back Kamala Harris—and it comes as Trump appears to be catching up in polls
    Fortune7 days ago
    ‘We’ll Get Back to You’: Kamala Harris Campaign Reportedly Stonewalling Biden Wanting to Hit the Trail on Her Behalf
    Mediaite3 days ago
    At Tucson rally, JD Vance hits Kamala Harris on border, crime and taxes, then flees the heat
    Arizona Luminaria20 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    Democrats in Michigan ‘freaked out’ by Trump – and trying to win swing state on a knife-edge
    The Guardian3 days ago
    Online sweepstake casino alternatives to Fortune Coins
    MLive6 days ago
    Wrongfully convicted Detroit man speaks out after 22 years in prison
    CBS Detroit2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Billy Joel performing with Stevie Nicks in Detroit next year amid Sting Stadium tour
    MLive6 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    'I've changed my mind': Conservative revises prediction on Trump's future if he loses
    Raw Story5 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Yazoo County Authorities Search for Man Accused of Hitting His Mother with a Skillet
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy