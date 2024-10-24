Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MLive

    Celebrate Halloween early with these fun things around Ann Arbor this weekend

    By Makayla Coffee,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Washtenaw countyAnn ArborHalloween celebrationsFun activitiesAnn Arbor events

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Milk recalled in 27 states, including Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Check out these HOKA Clifton 9 GTX waterproof shoes and markdowns on best sellers
    MLive1 day ago
    Linda Black, what’s my horoscope today? Sagittarius, reject unreliable sources (10/25/24)
    MLive1 day ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza21 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    How to watch LMN’s new thriller ‘A Nurse’s Revenge’ for free
    MLive1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Rob Lowe reveals he and fellow ‘Brat Pack’ member had brief affair in 1980s
    MLive1 day ago
    Online sweepstake casino alternatives to Fortune Coins
    MLive1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Lions not overlooking struggling Titans: ‘We were in Tennessee’s shoes before’
    MLive1 day ago
    In Memory of TV's 'What's Happening!!' Star Mabel King: 25 Years After Her Tragic Life and Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Jameson Williams still practicing, top healthy edge rusher out with illness
    MLive1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Bob’s Bites: This chef dipped meatballs in Flamin’ Hot Cheetos – and it’s delicious!
    MLive1 day ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Justin Timberlake postpones both Michigan tour dates, get tickets to rescheduled concerts
    MLive1 day ago
    How to watch ‘One Direction: Liam Payne’s Final Days’ for free on Hulu | ABC News Studio special
    MLive1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy