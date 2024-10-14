Open in App
    Shine a light on Pink! Carolina Breast Friends programs

    By Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rqYH4_0w6H2SsM00

    Source: Digital / Radio One

    October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Mix 107.9 is proud to partner with Carolina Breast Friends for our “Shining a Light on Pink” campaign. Carolina Breast Friends is a Charlotte-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free services and programming to support anyone, anywhere, on their journey with breast cancer.

    This week we highlight Carolina Breast Friends support services Tasha Addison-Adams a breast cancer survivor diagnosed in July 2023 and completed all of her treatments in May.

    Tasha journey:

    Tasha Addison-Adams is originally from Columbia, SC. She has loving parents, two brothers, three beautiful nieces and two handsome nephews.  Tasha is a Certified Dental Assistant with 25 years of experience, 22 of those years have been in Pediatric Dentistry; she love  kids and enjoy working with them.  She’s married with no biological children. However, has bonus a daughter.  Her husband and she recently became grandparents of a beautiful granddaughter.

    Tasha is a Breast Cancer Survivor! She was diagnosed in July 2023 and completed all of my treatments in May 2024, which included a Lumpectomy and Lymphadenectomy (4 Lymph nodes removed); 16 infusions of Chemotherapy, and 30 Radiation Treatments. The new journey hasn’t been easy, but with God and she has an amazing support system and MADE IT!

