Mitchell has a few solid customer service roles open right now, from big-box retail to office-based phone work. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with benefits on the table.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2990

Walmart Supercenter Location: 1101 E Spruce St, Mitchell, SD 57301

Pay: $16 – $29/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Part-Time, Mid-Shift & Closing

Help customers in the entertainment area, recommend tech and media, and keep displays stocked and tidy. Comes with Walmart benefits like health coverage, 401(k), paid time off, and access to Live Better U (Walmart-paid education for part-time and full-time staff).

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2990

Walmart Supercenter Location: 1101 E Spruce St, Mitchell, SD 57301

Pay: $16 – $29/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-Time, Mid-Shift & Closing

Keep carts clean and ready, bring them in from the lot, and help give shoppers a smooth in-and-out experience (in all kinds of weather). Full-time role with Walmart’s full benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO/PPTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Guidehouse

Location: Hybrid – based out of Mitchell, SD office

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time, 8-hour shift between 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM CT

Office-based customer service role handling inbound and outbound calls about medical bills and insurance for patients. You’ll review accounts, answer questions, update info, and do soft collections, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and more.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.