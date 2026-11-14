Mitchell’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles for people who like hands-on work. If you’re good with tools and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Twin City Fan & Blower

Twin City Fan & Blower Location: Mitchell, SD

Type: Full-time , 1st & 2nd shift

, 1st & 2nd shift Pay: Starting at $19.00/hr + shift differential

You’ll use hand and power tools to assemble industrial fan products, follow standard work instructions, and keep your area clean and safe. Good fit if you can read basic blueprints, do simple math, and want steady factory work with training on forklifts, cranes, and safety.

Employer: AKG of America

Location: Mitchell, SD

Type: Full-time , 1st shift (6AM–2PM, Monday–Friday)

, Pay: Not listed

You’ll test coolers in a water tank to check for leaks, using a chain hoist, pallet jack, and basic hand tools. Great for detail-oriented workers (English or Spanish speakers) who like routine, light-to-moderate lifting, and a clean, safety-focused plant.

Employer: AKG of America

Location: Mitchell, SD

Type: Full-time , 1st shift (6AM–2PM, Monday–Friday)

, Pay: Not listed

This role builds large, complex units using blueprints and 3D models, then moves them with cranes and forklifts. Best for folks with 2+ years in manufacturing and strong mechanical skills who want more advanced assembly work and steady daytime hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers here often train the right person. Don’t wait too long; good shifts go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.