Mitchell’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on warehouse work or planning routes behind a screen. Here are a couple of strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: AKG of America

AKG of America Location: Mitchell, SD

Type: Full-time, onsite

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00am–2:00pm (1st shift)

You’ll pull, organize, and deliver parts for the assembly team, keep inventory records accurate, and run forklifts and pallet jacks in a manufacturing/warehouse setting. Good fit if you like staying active on your feet, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady daytime hours with a focus on safety and teamwork.

Employer: UPS

Location: Mitchell, SD

Type: Part-time, permanent

This role supports the dispatch and preload teams, checking daily route plans, running reports, and spotting service issues. Great if you’re organized, comfortable with Microsoft Office and mapping tools, and interested in route planning and data, with a global logistics brand on your resume.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.