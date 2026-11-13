Mitchell’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands and local favorites adding to their teams. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these part-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)

Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica) Location: Mitchell, SD (inside Cabela’s)

(inside Cabela’s) Type: Part-time (Casual)

Pay: $16 per hour

Help shoppers find the perfect pair of shades while working around premium eyewear and fashion. This role is great if you enjoy sales, talking with people, and want access to training, possible bonuses/commission, and big-brand retail experience.

Employer: Coborn's

Location: Mitchell, SD

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep shelves full, build displays, and help guests find what they need in a busy grocery store. Coborn’s is employee-owned and offers perks like a 10% grocery discount, DailyPay access, PTO, Sunday premium pay, and a 401(k) with company match, even for part-timers.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.