🛒 Mitchell SD Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Mitchell has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from retail to car wash and grocery. Good options here if you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Coborn's, Inc.

Coborn's, Inc. Location: Mitchell, SD

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads the store when the Store Director is away—overseeing stocking, displays, and helping shoppers on the floor. Comes with strong perks for part-timers, including 10% grocery discount, DailyPay, PTO, Sunday premium pay, and access to an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).

Employer: The Salvation Army USA Central Territory

Location: Mitchell, SD

Type: Part-time (28 hours/week)

Pay: $12.00/hour

Help keep the thrift store running smoothly by stocking racks, organizing shelves, running the register, and keeping the store clean. Good fit if you like a mission-driven workplace and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting items up to 50 lbs.

Employer: BeMobile, Inc

Location: Mitchell, SD

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Minimum $20.00/hour for first 12 months, with average earnings of $56,000+ and top performers at $100,000+ (base + commission)

Sell wireless and wired tech solutions while building long-term customer relationships. Includes structured sales training, Verizon plan discounts, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, and clear paths for career growth.

Employer: Blue Tide Car Wash

Location: Mitchell, SD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep the wash running smoothly by greeting customers, helping them pick wash packages, running payments, and checking vehicles before they enter the tunnel. This is an active, outdoor job with lots of movement, light maintenance, and cleaning.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.