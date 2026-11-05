📣 Mitchell, SD Sales & Marketing – Multiple Openings With Growth Potential

Mitchell’s sales and insurance scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like being on the road, working from home, or in an office.

Here are several Sales & Marketing roles hiring in Mitchell, SD and nearby right now.

Employer: Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA Location: Mitchell, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $65,000 average annual

Perks: $500 sign-on bonus , $3,000 retention bonus , medical, dental, vision, retirement plan , early-morning shift (start 4:30 a.m. , Wednesdays and Sundays off )

, , , early-morning shift (start , ) Why it’s worth a look: You’ll manage a set route, stock and merchandise well-known brands like Arnold, Brownberry, Oroweat, Thomas’, Sara Lee, Entenmann’s, and build store relationships to grow sales. Good fit if you like being active, driving, and seeing your accounts every week.

Employer: Gibbons Group

Gibbons Group Location: Based in Mitchell, SD area (work is remote , must live in the U.S.)

Based in area (work is , must live in the U.S.) Type: Full-time or part-time , 1099 independent contractor

, Compensation: 100% commission , performance-based with uncapped earning potential (daily pay opportunities based on production)

, performance-based with (daily pay opportunities based on production) Why it’s worth a look: No prior insurance experience needed—training, mentorship, and licensing help are provided. Great if you want flexible hours, work-from-home, and are ready to learn sales while helping families with life insurance.

Employer: Acrisure

Acrisure Location: Mitchell, SD (on-site presence expected)

(on-site presence expected) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Mid-level role for someone with 3–5 years of insurance experience and a Property & Casualty license. You’ll manage new business and renewals, analyze risk data, negotiate with carriers, and build proposals. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, parental leave, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. A 10-minute application today could be your next steady paycheck.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.