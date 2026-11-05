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Mitchell
🏥 Mitchell, SD Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings This Month
4 days ago
Healthcare roles in Mitchell, SD are popping up for both travelers and locals, from bedside care to case management. If you’re in nursing or therapy, there’s solid pay and flexible schedules on the table.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,051/week
- Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing
- Location: Mitchell, SD (travel assignment)
- Salary: $2,051 per week
- Type: Travel / Full-time (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)
This 13-week PT contract offers strong weekly pay, day shifts, and day-one medical, dental, and vision. Great if you want travel perks, CEU and license reimbursement, and 24/7 recruiter support while building your therapy experience.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist – $1,926/week
- Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing
- Location: Mitchell, SD (travel assignment)
- Salary: $1,926 per week
- Type: Travel / Full-time (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)
A 13-week SLP contract working days with a supportive clinical team and first-day benefits. Ideal for SLPs (including new grads) who want competitive travel pay, CEU and license reimbursement, and mental health support with $0 copay.
Registered Nurse (RN) Case Manager | Med Surg | PRN
- Employer: Avera Health – Avera Queen of Peace Hospital
- Location: Mitchell, SD
- Salary: $31.00 – $46.25 per hour (DOE)
- Type: PRN / Part-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm (at least 1 shift/week)
Work with a multidisciplinary team to coordinate care, discharge planning, and resources for Med Surg patients. Good fit if you’re an RN who likes care coordination, prior auths, and patient education more than heavy bedside loads.
Patient Care Technician (PCT) | Med Surg
- Employer: Avera Health – Avera Queen of Peace Hospital
- Location: Mitchell, SD
- Salary: $18.00 – $23.50 per hour + shift/weekend differentials
- Type: Part-time, rotating days/evenings/nights, every 3rd weekend/holiday
Hands-on patient care role (bathing, ambulating, vitals, basic clerical tasks) with PTO from day 1 and retirement match up to 5% for eligible staff. Great entry point if you’re a CNA or have a HS diploma/GED and want to grow in Med Surg.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you can explore.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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