🏥 Mitchell, SD Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings This Month

Healthcare roles in Mitchell, SD are popping up for both travelers and locals, from bedside care to case management. If you’re in nursing or therapy, there’s solid pay and flexible schedules on the table.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing

Fusion Medical Staffing Location: Mitchell, SD (travel assignment)

Mitchell, SD (travel assignment) Salary: $2,051 per week

Type: Travel / Full-time (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)

This 13-week PT contract offers strong weekly pay, day shifts, and day-one medical, dental, and vision. Great if you want travel perks, CEU and license reimbursement, and 24/7 recruiter support while building your therapy experience.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing

Fusion Medical Staffing Location: Mitchell, SD (travel assignment)

Mitchell, SD (travel assignment) Salary: $1,926 per week

Type: Travel / Full-time (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)

A 13-week SLP contract working days with a supportive clinical team and first-day benefits. Ideal for SLPs (including new grads) who want competitive travel pay, CEU and license reimbursement, and mental health support with $0 copay.

Employer: Avera Health – Avera Queen of Peace Hospital

Location: Mitchell, SD

Mitchell, SD Salary: $31.00 – $46.25 per hour (DOE)

Type: PRN / Part-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm (at least 1 shift/week)

Work with a multidisciplinary team to coordinate care, discharge planning, and resources for Med Surg patients. Good fit if you’re an RN who likes care coordination, prior auths, and patient education more than heavy bedside loads.

Employer: Avera Health – Avera Queen of Peace Hospital

Location: Mitchell, SD

Mitchell, SD Salary: $18.00 – $23.50 per hour + shift/weekend differentials

Type: Part-time, rotating days/evenings/nights, every 3rd weekend/holiday

Hands-on patient care role (bathing, ambulating, vitals, basic clerical tasks) with PTO from day 1 and retirement match up to 5% for eligible staff. Great entry point if you’re a CNA or have a HS diploma/GED and want to grow in Med Surg.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.