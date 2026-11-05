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Mitchell County
⚠️ Nov. 5 Mitchell County special session on C‑PACE, fees, and moratorium
3 days ago
📅 County Commission special session set for Nov. 5
The Mitchell County Board of Commissioners will hold a special session on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mitchell County Administration Building, Commissioners Conference Room, 26 Crimson Laurel Circle, Bakersville, NC.
Key items on the agenda include:
- Public hearing on joining the North Carolina Commercial Property Assessed Capital Expenditure (C‑PACE) Program
- MAPS Group Pay Study Phase I report and discussion
- C‑PACE resolution
- Operation Green Light for Veterans 2026 proclamation
- Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR)
- Budget Amendment #1 for 2026–2027
- EM Facility remodel architect selection and contract
- Toe River Health District updated fee schedule
- New ordinance on unsafe structures
- Solid Waste Nuisance and Vermin Abatement resolution
- Amendment to the Dangerous Dog ordinance and related board
- Temporary moratorium ordinance on development approvals for data centers, crypto mining, AI computing, and related high‑impact facilities in unincorporated Mitchell County
- Law enforcement public safety equipment
There will also be time for public comment and routine tax, finance, and staff reports.
More Info: November 5, 2026 County Commission Special Session...
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