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Mitchell County

⚠️ Nov. 5 Mitchell County special session on C‑PACE, fees, and moratorium

3 days ago
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📅 County Commission special session set for Nov. 5

The Mitchell County Board of Commissioners will hold a special session on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mitchell County Administration Building, Commissioners Conference Room, 26 Crimson Laurel Circle, Bakersville, NC.

Key items on the agenda include:

  • Public hearing on joining the North Carolina Commercial Property Assessed Capital Expenditure (C‑PACE) Program
  • MAPS Group Pay Study Phase I report and discussion
  • C‑PACE resolution
  • Operation Green Light for Veterans 2026 proclamation
  • Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR)
  • Budget Amendment #1 for 2026–2027
  • EM Facility remodel architect selection and contract
  • Toe River Health District updated fee schedule
  • New ordinance on unsafe structures
  • Solid Waste Nuisance and Vermin Abatement resolution
  • Amendment to the Dangerous Dog ordinance and related board
  • Temporary moratorium ordinance on development approvals for data centers, crypto mining, AI computing, and related high‑impact facilities in unincorporated Mitchell County
  • Law enforcement public safety equipment

There will also be time for public comment and routine tax, finance, and staff reports.

More Info: November 5, 2026 County Commission Special Session...

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