⚠️ Nov. 5 Mitchell County special session on C‑PACE, fees, and moratorium

📅 County Commission special session set for Nov. 5

The Mitchell County Board of Commissioners will hold a special session on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mitchell County Administration Building, Commissioners Conference Room, 26 Crimson Laurel Circle, Bakersville, NC.

Key items on the agenda include:

Public hearing on joining the North Carolina Commercial Property Assessed Capital Expenditure (C‑PACE) Program

on joining the MAPS Group Pay Study Phase I report and discussion

report and discussion C‑PACE resolution

Operation Green Light for Veterans 2026 proclamation

Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR)

Budget Amendment #1 for 2026–2027

EM Facility remodel architect selection and contract

architect selection and contract Toe River Health District updated fee schedule

New ordinance on unsafe structures

Solid Waste Nuisance and Vermin Abatement resolution

resolution Amendment to the Dangerous Dog ordinance and related board

and related board Temporary moratorium ordinance on development approvals for data centers, crypto mining, AI computing, and related high‑impact facilities in unincorporated Mitchell County

on development approvals for in unincorporated Mitchell County Law enforcement public safety equipment

There will also be time for public comment and routine tax, finance, and staff reports.