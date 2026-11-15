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🚚 St. Louis Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings
St. Louis has a solid mix of hands-on warehouse roles and higher-level supply chain careers right now. Whether you like driving a forklift or leading big tech projects, there’s something here to check out.
Purchasing Assistant
Employer: Express Employment Professionals (for a manufacturing facility)
Location: St. Louis, MO 63132
Salary: $18.00 – $22.00/hour
Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, ~7:00 AM – 3:30 PM)
Order components and supplies, track POs, and help keep production running on time. Good fit if you’re Excel-strong, like vendor communication, and want steady daytime hours with weekly pay and access to benefits.
WMS Consulting Senior Manager
Employer: Deloitte
Location: St. Louis, MO (travel ~50%)
Salary: $171,600 – $338,300/year + potential bonus
Type: Full-time, consulting
Application timeline: Recruiting ends 2/25/2027
Lead large warehouse management system (WMS) implementations (Manhattan, BlueYonder) and shape supply chain strategy for big clients. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in warehousing and SCM/ERP who wants high-impact, high-pay project work.
Senior Assistant I, Complex Order Services
Employer: Schneider Electric
Location: St. Louis, MO
Salary: $68,000 – $102,000/year (base + short-term incentives)
Type: Full-time
Own complex service orders from sales handoff through booking, work orders, and material procurement. Great if you like detailed order flow, SAP/Oracle-style systems, and want to grow in a global company with strong benefits and career paths.
Shipping Lead – Offsite Warehouse (Christy Refractories)
Employer: Christy Industrial Holdings
Location: Farlin Warehouse – St. Louis, MO area
Salary: Starting at $26.00/hour, paid weekly
Type: Full-time, onsite, union position
Anticipated Start: January 2027
Hands-on lead role running daily shipping and material handling at an offsite warehouse. Best for someone experienced with forklifts and heavy lifting who wants ownership of a clean, safe, well-run shipping operation.
Retail Inventory Lead
Employer: Flora Farms (Ferguson dispensary)
Location: St. Louis, MO
Salary: $18.00/hour
Type: Full-time, flexible schedule (days, evenings, weekends)
Run the inventory system for a cannabis dispensary—audits, compliance, and stock levels. Good for someone 21+ with inventory and leadership experience who’s comfortable with METRC/Dutchie and wants benefits plus a steady hourly rate.
Inventory Associate
Employer: Flora Farms
Location: St. Louis, MO
Salary: $16.00/hour
Type: Full-time (35–40 hrs/week, evenings & weekends required)
Support the dispensary inventory team with order fulfillment, POS, stocking, and audits. Great entry point if you’re 21+, detail-focused, and want to build inventory skills with benefits in a fast-paced retail environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles opening up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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