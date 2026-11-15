St. Louis has a solid mix of hands-on warehouse roles and higher-level supply chain careers right now. Whether you like driving a forklift or leading big tech projects, there’s something here to check out.

Employer: Express Employment Professionals (for a manufacturing facility)

Location: St. Louis, MO 63132

Salary: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, ~7:00 AM – 3:30 PM)

Order components and supplies, track POs, and help keep production running on time. Good fit if you’re Excel-strong, like vendor communication, and want steady daytime hours with weekly pay and access to benefits.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: St. Louis, MO (travel ~50%)

Salary: $171,600 – $338,300/year + potential bonus

Type: Full-time, consulting

Application timeline: Recruiting ends 2/25/2027

Lead large warehouse management system (WMS) implementations (Manhattan, BlueYonder) and shape supply chain strategy for big clients. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in warehousing and SCM/ERP who wants high-impact, high-pay project work.

Employer: Schneider Electric

Location: St. Louis, MO

Salary: $68,000 – $102,000/year (base + short-term incentives)

Type: Full-time

Own complex service orders from sales handoff through booking, work orders, and material procurement. Great if you like detailed order flow, SAP/Oracle-style systems, and want to grow in a global company with strong benefits and career paths.

Employer: Christy Industrial Holdings

Location: Farlin Warehouse – St. Louis, MO area

Salary: Starting at $26.00/hour, paid weekly

Type: Full-time, onsite, union position

Anticipated Start: January 2027

Hands-on lead role running daily shipping and material handling at an offsite warehouse. Best for someone experienced with forklifts and heavy lifting who wants ownership of a clean, safe, well-run shipping operation.

Employer: Flora Farms (Ferguson dispensary)

Location: St. Louis, MO

Salary: $18.00/hour

Type: Full-time, flexible schedule (days, evenings, weekends)

Run the inventory system for a cannabis dispensary—audits, compliance, and stock levels. Good for someone 21+ with inventory and leadership experience who’s comfortable with METRC/Dutchie and wants benefits plus a steady hourly rate.

Employer: Flora Farms

Location: St. Louis, MO

Salary: $16.00/hour

Type: Full-time (35–40 hrs/week, evenings & weekends required)

Support the dispensary inventory team with order fulfillment, POS, stocking, and audits. Great entry point if you’re 21+, detail-focused, and want to build inventory skills with benefits in a fast-paced retail environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.