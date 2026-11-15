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🤝 St. Louis Community & Social Services Roles with Multiple Openings
St. Louis has some solid options right now if you love helping people and building community. These roles range from entry-level peer support to leadership in disability services.
Home Health Social Worker (Internship)
- Employer: National Association of Social Workers Missouri Chapter (for CenterWell Home Health / Humana)
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Internship (scheduled weekly hours: 1 hour/week)
- Salary: $64,000 – $87,500/year pay range listed for full-time roles
Work on an interdisciplinary home health team, creating care plans that support patients’ emotional and social needs. You’ll assess needs, connect people with community resources, and help families cope, all while gaining experience with a major healthcare organization.
Peer Specialist – Substance Use Recovery
- Employer: Compass Health Network
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, M–F, 8:00–4:30 pm
- Salary: Not listed
Use your own recovery story to support others working through substance use challenges. You’ll share lived experience, help people set recovery goals, connect them to resources, and complete state training to become a Certified Peer Specialist.
Program Supervisor
- Employer: Sevita – Mentor Community Services
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.35/hour, on-demand pay available
Lead a team of Direct Support Professionals serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Great fit if you’ve been a DSP, caregiver, or CNA and want to step into leadership while still staying close to the people you support.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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