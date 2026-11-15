St. Louis has some solid options right now if you love helping people and building community. These roles range from entry-level peer support to leadership in disability services.

Employer: National Association of Social Workers Missouri Chapter (for CenterWell Home Health / Humana )

National Association of Social Workers Missouri Chapter (for ) Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Internship (scheduled weekly hours: 1 hour/week )

(scheduled weekly hours: ) Salary: $64,000 – $87,500/year pay range listed for full-time roles

Work on an interdisciplinary home health team, creating care plans that support patients’ emotional and social needs. You’ll assess needs, connect people with community resources, and help families cope, all while gaining experience with a major healthcare organization.

Employer: Compass Health Network

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time , M–F, 8:00–4:30 pm

, Salary: Not listed

Use your own recovery story to support others working through substance use challenges. You’ll share lived experience, help people set recovery goals, connect them to resources, and complete state training to become a Certified Peer Specialist.

Employer: Sevita – Mentor Community Services

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.35/hour, on-demand pay available

Lead a team of Direct Support Professionals serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Great fit if you’ve been a DSP, caregiver, or CNA and want to step into leadership while still staying close to the people you support.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.